SpaceMap Aims to Set Global Standards for Space Traffic Management

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of satellites and pieces of space debris increases, technologies to prevent collisions are becoming increasingly important. SpaceMap, a South Korean space technology startup, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary algorithms to analyze orbital data and predict collision risks.

A professor turned SpaceTech founder, Deoksoo Kim founded SpaceMap in 2021 based on his research into Voronoi Diagrams, a mathematical method for analyzing spatial relationships.

"The decisive factor behind starting the company was recognizing that the mathematical technology we had been researching could solve complex problems in the space industry and be developed into competitive technologies and services for the global market," Kim said.

SpaceMap's flagship solution, ASTRO-1, analyzes satellite and space debris orbits to predict collision risks and recommend avoidance maneuvers. It also evaluates the velocity changes required for avoidance and potential secondary collision risks, helping operators determine an appropriate response.

"Voronoi Diagrams were not originally designed specifically for the space industry. They are mathematical techniques for efficiently analyzing positions and relationships in space," Kim explained. "We adapted the technology to analyze complex relationships among space objects more efficiently and perform calculations faster."

As satellite constellations grow, the volume of orbital data and potential close encounters is expected to increase. SpaceMap aims to reduce the computational burden of analyzing large numbers of space objects.

"Our proprietary Voronoi-based algorithms can help reduce the computational burden as the number of objects being analyzed grows," Kim said. "Our technology can also be extended beyond collision risk analysis to a wide range of computational problems in space."

SpaceMap is also a resident of SVC SEOUL, a global startup hub in Seoul's Hongdae area. The hub was established to connect startups with strong overseas growth potential to companies, universities, and investors in Korea and abroad. Through SVC SEOUL's global expansion support program, SpaceMap has participated in overseas exhibitions and built international business networks.

"We are expanding into overseas markets by leveraging SVC's support and network," Kim said. "We plan to turn technology demonstrations and business partnerships into tangible commercialization outcomes."

With subsidiaries in the United States and Luxembourg, SpaceMap is pursuing global partnerships and commercialization. Its long-term goal is to help establish international standards for space traffic management.

"As more satellites operate in space, international standards for collision prediction, avoidance maneuvers, space object tracking, and information sharing will become increasingly important," Kim said. "Our ultimate goal is to make SpaceMap's technology a core standard within the global space traffic management framework."

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