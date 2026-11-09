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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 10:06 Uhr
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EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: More than 19,000 applications to volunteer at Expo 2027 Belgrade: candidates from 154 countries

More than 19,000 applications to volunteer at Expo 2027 Belgrade: candidates from 154 countries

BELGRADE. Serbia, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 19,000 candidates from Serbia and 153 other countries have applied to the Expo Playmakers volunteer programme, just over six months before the opening of Specialised Expo 2027 Belgrade.

The strong response reflects the international appeal of Expo 2027 Belgrade, with more than 7,100 applications from abroad, accounting for over a third of the total. Applications have been received from Russia, China, Germany, Italy and many other countries, underlining Belgrade's role as an international meeting point. The strongest interest has been in roles supporting the digital team and the pavilions of international participants, as well as positions in protocol and the sports programme. Selected volunteers will receive role-specific training and gain practical experience in an international event setting, while developing new skills and establishing international contacts. Upon completion of their assignments, they will receive an internationally recognised volunteering certificate.

To apply, candidates must be at least 18 years old by 15 April 2027 and able to commit at least 15 days to volunteering during EXPO 2027. First-time volunteers are also welcome. Apply on the Expo Playmakers platform.

From 15 May to 15 August 2027, Belgrade will host the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans. Held under the theme 'Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All', the 93-day event is expected to attract more than four million visits.

Press Contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/more-than-19-000-applications-to-volunteer-at-expo-2027-belgrade-candidates-from-154-countries-302932262.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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