Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., today announced the appointment of Lars Gommermann as Sales Director for Channels and Alliances for the DACH region.

The appointment follows Hexnode's recent addition of a UK channel and alliances director, as the company builds dedicated partner leadership in its largest European markets. Across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, IT systems houses and distributors carry a growing share of Hexnode's business as customers adopt endpoint management, security and identity from a single vendor.

Before joining Hexnode, Gommermann served as Channel Account Manager for DACH at CrowdStrike, responsible for recruiting, onboarding and developing partners across the region. He has more than 13 years in technology sales and channel development, on both the vendor and distributor sides.

In his new role, Gommermann will focus on broadening Hexnode's channel network and developing strategic alliances across DACH. He will help partners sell Hexnode UEM, Hexnode XDR and Hexnode IdP to new accounts and existing customers.

"German-speaking partners have high expectations of a vendor: clear plans, reliable support, and a portfolio they can build a practice around. Lars has worked on both the vendor and distribution sides of this channel, so he knows those expectations first-hand and how to meet them. I'm delighted to welcome him to the team," said Tim Bell, Vice President of Sales for EMEA APJ at Hexnode.

"IT systems houses and distributors in DACH are looking for fewer vendors that can cover more of the stack, and Hexnode brings endpoint management, security and identity together in one platform. The first step is to understand how each partner goes to market and where we fit in their portfolio. My focus is on finding where our priorities align and then supporting partners consistently, from the first conversation to the customer," said Gommermann.

About Hexnode

Hexnode is a provider of enterprise solutions that streamline device management, user identity, and endpoint security. Hexnode's platforms include Hexnode UEM for autonomous and AI-powered endpoint management, Hexnode XDR for intelligent threat detection and response, and Hexnode IdP for secure, context-aware identity and access management. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one solution at a time.

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Contacts:

pr@hexnode.com