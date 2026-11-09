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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 10:30 Uhr
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Agilix Labs Awarded AWS Education Equity Initiative Grant for Finder Program in Sierra Leone

Agilix Labs Awarded AWS Education Equity Initiative Grant for Finder Program in Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Labs has been awarded a grant to use AI and cloud technology from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) through the AWS Education Equity Initiative to support the Finder Program in Sierra Leone. The program is run by the Future Learning Institute (FLI), which Agilix Labs established in 2025 under an agreement with the country's Ministry of Technical and Higher Education. On Nov. 10, FLI formally launches the program and opens its second Community Learning Center at Freetown Polytechnic.

A Finder is a young person the community brings its questions to. The Finder uses AI with local judgment, checks the work and brings back something a trader, a farmer or a teacher can use.

The program is for young Sierra Leoneans who qualified for university but couldn't get a place, including young women, students with disabilities and young people from rural areas and low-income families.

"Our young people know their communities better than anyone," said Mustapha Turay, President, FLI Centers in Sierra Leone. "I promised myself that whatever education I got in the United States, I would bring it home. We started in Kono. Now Freetown has a center of its own."

Over the year-long program, learners take on questions from local businesses and community groups and work with AI to answer them. Lessons run on Agilix Dawn, which keeps working when the signal drops. With the grant, learners' AI work will run on AWS, through Amazon Bedrock.

"We founded FLI to help young people get jobs, starting with those who were ready to learn and had no place to do it," said Curt Allen, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Agilix Labs. "At our centers, they use AI to serve their own communities. Finder is the job we're training them for."

Schedule, fact sheet and photos: www.agilix.com/fli/press.

About the Future Learning InstituteA
The Future Learning Institute (FLI) trains young Sierra Leoneans to become Finders. Its center at Freetown Polytechnic opens in November 2026. Its Kono District center opened in March 2026.

About Agilix Labs
Agilix Labs is an education technology company based in Lehi, Utah. Its Buzz platform has supported more than 55 million course enrollments, with users in more than 200 countries and territories. www.agilix.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agilix-labs-awarded-aws-education-equity-initiative-grant-for-finder-program-in-sierra-leone-302933186.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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