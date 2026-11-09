German pharmaceutical company Bayer has begun testing a system that uses renewable electricity to produce steam at its plant in La Felguera, Langreo, in Spain's Asturias region. The facility manufactures acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in Aspirin. The project is designed to replace fossil fuels in steam generation. Developed by Iberdrola España, the system combines a 15 MW renewable power purchase agreement, a 2.5 MW self-consumption solar installation and thermal energy storage using salt. The storage system is intended to partially decouple electricity generation from the industrial ...

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