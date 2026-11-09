Qureight's Fibr8 model to provide structural assessment as secondary endpoint in Contineum's Phase 2 PROPEL-IPF clinical trial examining the safety and efficacy of PIPE-791 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients

Announcement comes after a recent European Respiratory Journal viewpoint by Qureight CSO identifying fibrosis quantification as the key structural imaging biomarker needed for antifibrotic trials

PIPE-791 targets lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1), a clinically validated target for IPF

Qureight, an end-to-end imaging company providing enterprise-grade imaging and precision endpoints for clinical trials for lung and heart disease, and Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (Contineum) (NASDAQ:CTNM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated small molecule therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with significant unmet need, today announced that Qureight's Fibr8 quantitative imaging biomarker is being used as a secondary endpoint in Contineum's PROPEL-IPF Phase 2 clinical trial examining the safety and efficacy of PIPE-791, Contineum's lead drug candidate, in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients.

Forced Vital Capacity (FVC), the primary endpoint in PROPEL-IPF, provides an established measure of lung function in IPF patients. Qureight's AI-powered Fibr8 imaging biomarker complements FVC by measuring the extent of fibrosis visible on High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT), providing an assessment of structural disease burden. By examining both physiological and quantitative imaging measurements, PROPEL-IPF will investigate treatment effects on both lung function and imaging-defined measures of fibrosis progression, potentially generating valuable evidence to support the development of imaging endpoints for future clinical trials.

PROPEL-IPF (NCT07284459) is a global, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of once-daily oral PIPE-791 with 26 weeks of treatment in approximately 324 people with IPF. PIPE-791 targets the lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1), a clinically validated target for IPF.

Qureight recently published a Viewpoint in the European Respiratory Journal advocating for the integration of quantitative fibrosis measurements alongside established physiological endpoints in antifibrotic clinical trials1. PROPEL-IPF represents an important opportunity to try to advance this approach by potentially generating prospective evidence on the relationship between treatment-related changes in lung fibrosis and pulmonary function. This would strengthen the evidence base for quantitative CT as a sensitive measure of therapeutic response and support Qureight's longer-term ambition to pursue formal regulatory qualification of imaging biomarkers as endpoints in antifibrotic drug development.

Simon Walsh, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Qureight, commented: "PROPEL-IPF is a strong example of the endpoint model we believe the field needs: preserve FVC as the functional anchor, while measuring fibrosis directly on HRCT. The combination has the potential to help reveal whether a therapy is slowing the structural disease process as well as its downstream functional consequences."

Timothy Watkins, MD, MSc, Chief Medical Officer, Contineum Therapeutics, added: "Qureight's approach to quantitatively measure fibrosis could provide important insights in PROPEL-IPF. We are excited for our team to partner with the clinical scientists at Qureight, leveraging this imaging technology platform to enable lung-specific mechanistic insight into the effects of PIPE-791. Ultimately, this measure has the potential to serve as an additional means by which we can assess the impact of PIPE-791 treatment on underlying fibrosis pathology in IPF.

Press release (2 November 2026) Qureight publishes in the European Respiratory Journal calling for fibrosis burden to become the principal structural imaging biomarker for antifibrotic trials

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, constitute forward-looking statements of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Contineum", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, implied or express statements regarding the Company's PROPEL-IPF clinical trial; the Company's use of Qureight's Fibr8 model in its PROPEL-IPF clinical trial and its ability to provide a complementary structural assessment of disease burden or to generate or provide valuable evidence or important insights; the future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company; the indications, anticipated benefits of, and market opportunities for the Company's drug candidates; the Company's business strategies and plans; and the quotations of the Company's management. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are in some cases beyond the Company's control and may cause its actual results, events, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company is heavily dependent on the success of PIPE-791 which is in the early stages of clinical development, and PIPE-791, and the Company's other drug candidates, may not progress through clinical development or receive regulatory approval; the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials, including those conducted by third parties, may not be predictive of future results and unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of the Company's drug candidates may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain; the FDA or comparable foreign regulatory authorities may disagree as to the design or implementation of our proposed clinical trials and/or require us to conduct additional studies or clinical trials or provide additional patient data, which could be costly, time-consuming and difficult to complete; clinical trials and preclinical studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected, or at all; the Company may use its capital resources sooner than expected and they may be insufficient to allow the Company to achieve its anticipated milestones; the potential for the Company's programs and prospects to be negatively impacted by developments relating to the Company's competitors, including the results of studies or regulatory determinations relating to the Company's competitors; risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials; the Company has incurred significant operating expenses since inception and it expects that its operating expenses will continue to significantly increase for the foreseeable future; the Company's ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than the Company does; the Company may be unable to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technology and drug candidates; and unstable market and economic conditions and military conflicts may adversely affect the Company's business and financial condition and the broader economy and biotechnology industry. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's business, operations and results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's periodic filings and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, which are available on the Company's website at www.contineum-tx.com under the Investor section and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Zyme Communications

Katie Odgaard

Email: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947

Qureight

Rebecca Simmons, COO

Email: r.simmons@qureight.com

Contineum

Steve E. Kunszabo, Senior Director, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

Email: skunszabo@contineum-tx.com

Tel: +1 858 649 1158