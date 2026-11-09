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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Huawei Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services

Huawei Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services

Summary:

  • Huawei has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services. It is the only Chinese enterprise among the only three vendors worldwide to be recognized as a Leader.
  • This recognition from the globally renowned authority validates Huawei's innovative architecture, which seamlessly integrates storage, compute, network, virtualization, data/AI, and intelligent management capabilities to accelerate enterprises' digital and intelligent transformation.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business and Technology Insights Company Gartner has released the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services. Huawei has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant, the only non-North American vendor to do so.

The report comprehensively evaluates vendors based on their IT infrastructure platform capabilities, service-oriented delivery, and operations management. Built on 18 years of technical expertise, Huawei's DCS data center solution integrates storage, compute, network, virtualization, data and AI, and intelligent management capabilities to accelerate enterprises' digital and intelligent transformation. This leading IT solution uses eSphere virtualization to deliver efficient resource pooling and scheduling for storage, compute, and network resources. In addition, the ModelEngine model platform and Nexent agent platform help customers accelerate the deployment of models and agent applications. Delivering high performance, reliability, and scalability, OceanStor data storage natively supports multiple protocols such as block, file, and object. It also supports comprehensive data protection through solutions that include an intra-city active-active setup, remote disaster recovery, and multi-layer ransomware protection. Huawei's unified iMaster DME management platform provides service-oriented storage, compute, and other resources, delivering a new AgenticOps experience for customers.

Huawei DCS has already been chosen by more than 15,000 customers from over 170 countries and regions, covering key sectors such as the government, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and carriers. Looking to the future, Huawei DCS will continue to prioritize customer needs and work closely with ecosystem partners to help enterprises build efficient and reliable IT infrastructure, improve the service experience, boost operations efficiency, and achieve shared success in the intelligent era.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-recognized-as-a-leader-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-infrastructure-platform-consumption-services-302933213.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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