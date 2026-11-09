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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 11:00 Uhr
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LINXAI Robotics Claims Gold and Two Bronzes at First CMG World Robot Mount Tai Competition

LINXAI Robotics Claims Gold and Two Bronzes at First CMG World Robot Mount Tai Competition

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first CMG World Robot Mount Tai Competition concluded on November 2, with LINXAI Robotics securing one gold and two bronze medals in the legged robot categories. Together with Unitree Technology, LINXAI swept all top-three places across the legged events.

For detailed competition results and robot specifications, visit https://www.linxairobotics.com or contact info@linxai-tech.com

LINXAI deployed its D50 heavy-duty legged robots, achieving:

  • Gold Medal, Legged Load-Bearing Race: D50 Point-Foot finished the 3.3 km course in 1:51:29 with a perfect score of 400 points.
  • Bronze Medal, Legged Load-Bearing Race: D50 WS Wheel-Legged, the only medal-winning wheel-legged entry in the legged category.
  • Bronze Medal, Legged Speed Race: D50 Point-Foot finished the 3.9 km course in 1:00:45.

The event utilized Mount Tai's original ancient climbing paths as the competition venue. The load-bearing course featured over 2,100 weathered stone steps and five material loading points, with loads reaching 66 kg to simulate emergency supply delivery. Robots had to autonomously unload, verify, and reload materials while maintaining integrity.

"The competition validated our breakthroughs in high-load, high center-of-gravity scenarios," said Lin Qinhong, CEO and CTO of LINXAI Robotics. He emphasized that LINXAI robots are designed to undertake high-risk, physically demanding tasks, serving as collaborative partners to expand human capabilities and ensure safety. "Our goal is to deploy these robots in emergency response, power inspection, and mountain patrols, enabling embodied intelligence to operate in harsh field environments."

About LINXAI Robotics: Founded in May 2023, LINXAI Robotics is a robot R&D and manufacturing company specializing in high-load, high-reliability industry-level quadruped robot platforms.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linxai-robotics-claims-gold-and-two-bronzes-at-first-cmg-world-robot-mount-tai-competition-302933216.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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