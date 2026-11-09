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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 11:06 Uhr
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THE 50 BEST VINEYARDS REVEALS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2026

THE 50 BEST VINEYARDS REVEALS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2026

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50 Best Vineyards reveals the vineyards ranked No.51 to No.100 this year, ahead of the official awards ceremony in Santiago, Chile on 18 November. The extended list showcases leading wine tourism destinations across six continents and 20 destinations, voted for by The 50 Best Vineyards Academy, a global panel of more than 700 wine and travel experts.

  • The 51-100 list includes vineyards from 36 wine regions across the world
  • 34 of the vineyards are in Europe, followed by five in South America, five in North America, four in Oceania, and one each in Africa and Asia
  • There are 17 new entries from 15 different wine regions
  • 12 vineyards return to the ranking as re-entries

For the full 51-100 list, please see here.

Europe dominates the 51-100 list with 34 vineyards, including 13 new entries. France leads with 14 vineyards featured, eight of them new to the ranking. Among them is Château & Domaine de Briante in Beaujolais (No.51), the highest new entry.

Vineyards in Portugal and Italy each secure four places, including new entry G.D. Vajra in Barolo (No.58). England records three entries from Sussex, while Georgia's ChâteauMukhrani in Kartli (No.55) achieves the highest rise among returning vineyards, climbing 20 places. New entries also include Sauska in Tokaj (No.74) and Santo Wines in Santorini (No.100).

South America welcomes two new entries with Susana Balbo Wines in Mendoza (No.80) and Haras de Pirque in Chile's Maipo Valley (No.84). The United States records its strongest ever showing, with four vineyards featured. Canada is represented by Mission Hill Family Estate in Okanagan Valley (No.69).

Oceania features four vineyards across Australia and New Zealand. Vineyards in Africa and Asia each secure one place in this year's list: Babylonstoren in Franschhoek (No.89) and Silver Heights in Helan (No.94).

Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Awards & Rankings for The 50 Best Vineyards, says: "The vineyards featured in this year's 51-100 list show that world-class wine tourism can be found in every corner of the globe. From historic houses in Champagne and Bordeaux to pioneering vineyards in China and Georgia, these destinations offer visitors a compelling sense of place alongside outstanding hospitality."

The 50 Best Vineyards 2026 announcement can be followed via The 50 Best Vineyards social media channels on 18 November.

Media centre:
https://mediacentre.the50.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-50-best-vineyards-reveals-the-51-100-list-for-2026-302932298.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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