Velvet, mirrors and rooms upstairs: inside Lisbon's Pensão Amor

The Cais do Sodré venue that turned Lisbon's bohemian past into a place for art, nightlife and boutique accommodation celebrates its 15th anniversary. Discover what makes Pensão Amor a space of art, freedom and pleasure.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A night at Pensão Amor can begin with a cocktail, take in a burlesque show and end with a stay at Madam's Lodge. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in November, the Cais do Sodré venue invites travellers to discover bohemian Lisbon on a short break, with cabaret lounges, music and stories from the former port district.

Opened in 2011, between Rua do Alecrim and Rua Nova do Carvalho, known as Pink Street, Pensão Amor was one of the projects that helped drive the urban regeneration of Cais do Sodré. Today, the neighbourhood is a cosmopolitan meeting place for locals and visitors from around the world.

Where Lisbon's bohemian past lives on

Built after the 1755 earthquake that devastated Lisbon, the building was once home to boarding houses and places for discreet encounters, with sailors, diplomats, spies and travellers from around the world passing through. Its transformation into Pensão Amor preserved references to that past, from the décor to the names and characters featured throughout the venue.

When it opened in 2011, the former bedrooms became spaces for artists and creative businesses, while the salons hosted performances, exhibitions and parties. This combination of building restoration, artistic activity and nightlife shaped Pensão Amor's identity in Cais do Sodré.

"When Pensão Amor opened, Cais do Sodré was very different. Fifteen years on, we continue to bring together music, performances and nightlife in a place that remains connected to the neighbourhood's history and celebrates diversity and freedom of expression," says Joana Gomes, hospitality project manager at Mainside Investments.

Behind the velvet curtains

Pensão Amor's salons evoke the cabarets of the Belle Époque. Mirrors, paintings and statuettes sit alongside curtains and velvet armchairs, with a series of rooms inviting visitors to explore different settings, from bar areas and performance spaces to dance floors.

Signature cocktails accompany a programme of burlesque, pole dancing, theatre, concerts, themed parties and DJ sets. Depending on the night, visitors can watch a performance, take to the dance floor or simply enjoy a drink while exploring the lounges.

Stay a little longer, upstairs

Since 2023, Madam's Lodge has offered a more immersive way to experience Pensão Amor: staying the night. Across the upper floors, each of the 22 rooms is a world of its own, with a distinct setting, character and narrative inspired by the women who shaped the story of Cais do Sodré.

Letters, objects and decorative details bring those stories to life and spark guests' imagination. The rooms offer an atmospheric retreat above the lively salons, a chance to extend the evening without ever leaving the building. And by day, with the river and the historic neighbourhoods of Lisbon close by, Pensão Amor - Madam's Lodge is equally a stylish base for exploring the city.

A 15th birthday in two acts

On 14 and 15 November 2026, the "Foreplay" and "The Act" celebrations mark the 15th anniversary with Portuguese and international artists working in burlesque cabaret, contemporary circus and performance, alongside music and creative and sensory workshops, like shibari, wax play and pole dance. The parties start at 5pm and run into the early hours of Sunday (until 4am) and Monday (until 3am).

For anyone planning a short break in Lisbon, the anniversary is the perfect excuse to visit Pensão Amor: stop by for a cocktail, catch a show or stay a few days at Madam's Lodge and experience the city's charms.

Pensão Amor - Madam's Lodge

Rua Nova do Carvalho, 38, Lisboa

T: +351 962 628 127

E: madam@pensaoamor.pt

About Mainside Investments

Mainside Investments is a Portuguese company specializing in the development and management of real estate and tourism projects with a distinct identity, characterized by a strong cultural, heritage, and sustainability focus. Mainside's portfolio includes iconic projects such as Pensão Amor, LX Factory (Lisbon), Moagem (Viana do Alentejo), and the Zero Hotels group.

For more information, contact:

Message in a Bottle

Rui Oliveira Marques

Tel.: +351 910 014 790

Email: rmarques@messageinabottle.pt

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