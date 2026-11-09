

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.6158 against the euro and 0.9739 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6231 and 0.9702, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie climbed to 0.6903 and 109.25 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6866 and 108.81, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.59 against the euro, 0.99 against the loonie, 0.70 against the greenback and 112.00 against the yen.



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