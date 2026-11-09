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WKN: A35JS4 | ISIN: DE000A35JS40 | Ticker-Symbol: CLI
Xetra
09.11.26 | 09:02
5,700 Euro
-3,32 % -0,200
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLIQ DIGITAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLIQ DIGITAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7806,00010:33
5,7806,00010:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 11:22 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLIQ Digital AG: Luc Voncken, Disposal

CLIQ Digital AG: Luc Voncken, Disposal

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
09. Nov 2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title
First name Luc
Last name Voncken

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

CLIQ Digital AG

b) LEI

5299000KAU5HBSUPV421

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE000A35JS40

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
6.90 EUR 34,520.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
6.90 EUR 34,520.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

02.11.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company CLIQ Digital AG
Oststraße 54
40211 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet https://cliqdigital.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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