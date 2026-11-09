CLIQ Digital AG: Karel Tempelaar, Disposal

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

09. Nov 2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title First name Karel Last name Tempelaar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

CLIQ Digital AG

b) LEI

5299000KAU5HBSUPV421

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN DE000A35JS40

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.90 EUR 138,000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.90 EUR 138,000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

02.11.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

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