Group revenues for the quarter grew 7% reaching US$98.4 million.

SIS revenues (Specialty Ingredients Solutions) grew 30% in Q3 reaching US$20 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the SIS grew 37% reaching US$4.3 million, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.4%.

Juice Solutions revenues grew 2% in the quarter to US$78 million, improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin to 11.0%.

Group's adjusted net profit grew 34% reaching US$4.2 million.

Cashflow from operating activities in the quarter was strong, increasing to US$16.7 million.

Last week, the Company announced a strategic acquisition, of BOK, a South African company that produces natural ingredients, high value grape based specialty using circular economy principles.

Regulatory News:

Tsahi Barak, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company, commented:

"We are pleased to report another quarter of growth across all key operating parameters, alongside an important strategic acquisition. We continue to make substantial investments in production infrastructure, innovation and the recruitment of key talents. We are only beginning to see the fruits of these moves, reflected in the continued profitable growth of our Specialty Ingredients Solutions (SIS) business and in the acceleration of growth at Solos, alongside moderate growth and improved profitability in our Juice Solutions business during the quarter.

The acquisition of BOK that we announced a few days ago is a strategic step that deepens our activity with the wine industry and expands our basket of natural products based on wine-industry by-products, all while maintaining circular economy principles. The move will increase sales turnover, improve profitability and expand the Company's product and customer portfolio.

We continue to carefully examine acquisition transactions, each of which is assessed both for its immediate contribution to revenues and profits and for its strategic benefit."

The complete quarterly report is available at

https://prodalim.com/investors/prodalim-reports-q3-2026-results-with-growth-in-its-specialty-ingredients-solutions-business-and-solos-activity-net-profit-and-cashflow-from-operating-activities

Prodalim is a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, harnessing the power of nature to create healthier products. With its vertically integrated supply chain from field to shelf and a broad global footprint, the group develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the food and beverage industry, significantly impacting both people and the environment.

For more information, please visit:

www.prodalim.com

1 Adjusted net profit and EBITDA by one-time expenses, mostly IPO related expenses stock-based compensation during the quarter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109904799/en/

Contacts:

IR@prodalim.com