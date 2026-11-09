Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce its participation in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place November 13 & 14, 2026 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany.

Members of the Pan Global Resources Inc. management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and will also present to a highly engaged audience of European investors.

Deutsche Goldmesse will bring together more than 40 mining companies this fall alongside renowned speakers, qualified European investors, fund managers, analysts, media, and industry professionals.

The two-day conference will feature company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote sessions, expert panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the resource investment sector.

Investors interested in attending Deutsche Goldmesse can register at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-5/.

Additional information on attending companies, speakers, the conference agenda and other event details is available at www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

About Pan Global Resources Inc.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold also attracted record prices in 2026. The Company's flagship Escacena Project, hosting La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-tin-gold mineral resources, is in the prolific mining area known as the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Company has recently made a new gold discovery at the first of many targets to be investigated in this project area. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mining operations. Pan Global Resources is committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held twice annually in Frankfurt and hosted by Soar Financial Partners. The conference connects mining companies with investors and industry professionals from across Europe through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote sessions and networking opportunities.