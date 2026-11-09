Opti Digital Launches NEXA, an AI-Powered Intelligence Layer

The new intelligence layer connects signals across Opti Digital's platform, helping publisher teams prioritise what matters, understand performance and identify the next best action.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the launch of NEXA, its AI-powered intelligence layer designed to connect signals across the Opti Digital platform and help publisher teams make faster, better-informed decisions.

Publisher teams work with revenue data, bidder signals, inventory changes, traffic shifts, alerts and dashboards as part of their daily operations. The opportunity lies in connecting these signals quickly enough to understand what changed, what is driving performance, what deserves attention and where teams should focus next.

By streamlining how teams investigate performance changes, NEXA is designed to help them move faster from a signal to an informed decision.

NEXA's first client-facing capability, NEXA AI Assistant, brings conversational analysis into publisher monetisation workflows.

Connecting the Dots in Monetisation

Through NEXA AI Assistant, users can ask questions about monetisation performance in natural language, explore revenue movements and trends, investigate potential root causes and receive recommended next steps based on the signals available across the platform.

"Publisher teams already have access to a significant amount of information. The real opportunity is helping them connect it and understand what matters in the moment," said Sébastien Moutte, Co-Founder and CSO of Opti Digital. "NEXA brings those signals together so teams can investigate performance, understand what is driving change and move toward the next best action faster and with greater confidence."

NEXA is designed to strengthen publisher expertise. By connecting the information surrounding monetisation performance, the intelligence layer helps teams investigate and analyse performance more efficiently while keeping their expertise and judgement at the centre of decision-making.

From Questions to the Next Best Action

NEXA AI Assistant supports publisher teams across three core stages of analysis and decision-making:

Investigate performance , by asking questions in natural language and exploring trends and potential drivers.

, by asking questions in natural language and exploring trends and potential drivers. Understand what changed and why , through trend detection and root-cause investigation.

, through trend detection and root-cause investigation. Know what to do next, with recommendations, suggested actions and the ability to prioritise by revenue impact

This gives teams a more direct way to explore performance and move from an initial question to a clearer understanding of what is influencing results.

NEXA's next evolution will introduce proactive alerting capabilities through NEXA Alerting Agent. It will enable publishers to define what matters, create monitoring rules with AI, detect anomalies and surface important performance changes that can then be investigated with NEXA.

This will expand NEXA from conversational analysis into proactive monitoring, helping publisher teams identify relevant performance changes and investigate them more efficiently.

A New Step in Opti Digital's Platform Vision

The launch of NEXA marks a new step in Opti Digital's broader platform strategy.

Following the launch of Insights Hub, which expanded Opti Digital's offering into insights analytics, decision support and ad revenue intelligence, NEXA brings AI-powered intelligence into the way publisher teams investigate performance and determine where to focus next.

Together, these developments reflect Opti Digital's vision for publisher monetisation: combining connected intelligence, advanced technology and publisher expertise to help teams navigate complexity and make better-informed decisions.

"Opti Digital has always been about mastering monetisation complexity through precision, control and technology," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital. "NEXA brings that philosophy into the age of AI. By helping teams connect signals, prioritise what matters and understand what to do next, we are giving publishers a clearer way to turn information into confident monetisation decisions."

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company specialising in digital media monetisation. Through its AI-powered monetisation platform, fast wrapper, proprietary demand and advanced analytics, we help publishers maximise advertising revenue while improving user experience, web performance and operational efficiency.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Ziff Davis, Forbes, Gizmodo, Webedia, Valnet and 1XL, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-launches-nexa-an-ai-powered-intelligence-layer-1246454