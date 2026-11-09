Safeguard Europe Warns UK Households About Common Damp and Mould Treatment Mistakes

Two in three people with mould wipe it away with bleach or household cleaners, but nearly three quarters of those who clean or paint over it see it come back

HORSHAM, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / New research commissioned by Safeguard Europe has revealed that 73% of UK households that clean or paint over mould without addressing the underlying damp problem experience its return. The findings highlight widespread misconceptions about mould treatment and the potential health risks of failing to tackle moisture at its source.

UK adults with damp and mould at home are risking their health by treating it the wrong way, according to new research carried out in October.

Two in three (66%) people who have had damp or mould at home in the last year, wiped it away with bleach, vinegar or household cleaners. Almost one in five (18%) painted straight over it. Around one in six (17%) used air fresheners to cover the smell, rising to more than a quarter (26%) of 18 to 24-year-olds.

Experts say the only way to keep homes mould-free is to tackle the cause of the damp.

But of those who cleaned or painted over mould without fixing the moisture causing it, 73% say it came back. Three in ten (31%) saw it return within three months.

The YouGov survey of 2,130 UK adults was commissioned by damp and mould specialist Safeguard Europe and carried out on 15 and 16 October 2026. It gives one of the most up-to-date pictures of how people deal with damp and mould at home, as the heating season begins.

The most common mistakes

Treating only the surface: two in three (66%) wipe mould away and almost one in five (18%) paint over it. Just 6% called in a damp-proofing contractor

two in three (66%) wipe mould away and almost one in five (18%) paint over it. Just 6% called in a damp-proofing contractor Expecting it to stay gone: of those who cleaned or painted over mould without fixing the source, 73% saw it come back, and 54% within six months

of those who cleaned or painted over mould without fixing the source, 73% saw it come back, and 54% within six months Not knowing what's causing it: almost four in ten (38%) aren't confident they could tell surface condensation from structural damp, such as rising or penetrating damp, or don't know. This rises to half (51%) of 18 to 24-year-olds

almost four in ten (38%) aren't confident they could tell surface condensation from structural damp, such as rising or penetrating damp, or don't know. This rises to half (51%) of 18 to 24-year-olds Doing the same thing again: if mould kept coming back to the same spot, almost a third of UK adults (32%) would clean it again, use a stronger product or paint over it. Only one in seven (14%) would first look for a leak or a problem with the building

if mould kept coming back to the same spot, almost a third of UK adults (32%) would clean it again, use a stronger product or paint over it. Only one in seven (14%) would first look for a leak or a problem with the building Winter habits that add moisture: more than half of adults (57%) dry clothes indoors on radiators or clothes horses in colder months, and three in ten (31%) keep windows and vents closed to hold in heat. Only 28% regularly run a dehumidifier

more than half of adults (57%) dry clothes indoors on radiators or clothes horses in colder months, and three in ten (31%) keep windows and vents closed to hold in heat. Only 28% regularly run a dehumidifier Cold homes: almost six in ten adults (58%) say cost stops them heating their home a lot or a little in colder months. Cold walls make condensation, and then mould, more likely

New guide to fixing the cause

To help people break the cycle, Safeguard Europe has launched Got Damp and Mould? a free portal to help you work out what is causing damp and mould at home and how to fix it for good. It is available at https://safeguardeurope.com/articles/got-damp-and-mould.

This valuable resource includes in-depth guides on the causes of condensation, rising damp and penetrating damp, as well as a downloadable condensation guide, easy-to-follow treatment flowcharts and more.

Five steps to stop mould coming back

Work out what type of damp it is. Condensation tends to appear on cold surfaces, windows and corners, and gets worse in winter. Rising damp shows as a "tide mark" low on ground-floor walls. Penetrating damp often appears after rain, or near gutters and pipes. Treat it properly, don't just paint over it. Bleach and household cleaners may remove the stain you can see but not the mould growing into the surface. Use a dedicated mould-removal product (a fungicidal wash), follow the instructions, and let the area dry fully. If you redecorate, use a mould-resistant paint, but only once the cause has been fixed. Wear gloves and keep the room ventilated while you work. Reduce moisture at the source. Use extractor fans or open a window when cooking and showering, and keep lids on pans. Dry clothes carefully. If you have to dry washing indoors, do it in a ventilated room or use a dehumidifier. If you rent, report it in writing. Keep a record of when you reported it and what happened next.

Dr Jonathan Kirby, Head of Research & Development at Safeguard Europe, said: "Wiping mould off a wall feels like you've solved the problem, but you've only removed what you can see. If the moisture feeding it is still there, it will come back, and our research shows that for most people it does. Lasting treatment means removing the mould and then dealing with the cause."

Damian Wallis, Technical Specialist at Safeguard Europe, said: "Drying washing on the radiator and keeping the windows shut to save on heating are completely understandable, but together they put a huge amount of moisture into the air with nowhere to go. Small changes make a real difference: open a window or use an extractor fan when cooking and showering, dry clothes in a ventilated room, and keep furniture slightly away from cold outside walls."

Full findings and the new guide: https://safeguardeurope.com/articles/got-damp-and-mould

ABOUT SAFEGUARD EUROPE

Established in 1983, Safeguard Europe is a family-owned UK-based specialist in building health, recognised in particular for its expertise in damp-proofing and waterproofing products based in Horsham, West Sussex. Safeguard designs and develops its systems through its own in-house research and development facility, ensuring products are technically proven, rigorously tested, and engineered to meet real-world building challenges. This specialist approach underpins a portfolio of trusted brands including Dryzone, Stormdry, Drybase, Roxil, SoluGuard and NOPE.

Safeguard's experts are available for interview: https://safeguardeurope.com/about-us/our-experts

Media contacts:

Georgina Bisby, georgina@blackthorn-media.co.uk

Oscar Maltby, oscar.maltby@safeguardeurope.com

SOURCE: Safeguard Europe

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/safeguard-europe-warns-uk-households-about-common-damp-and-mould-1248287