Tüyap: International Konya Agriculture 2027 to showcase Türkiye's agricultural machinery sector

Tüyap is preparing International Konya Agriculture 2027 fair, bringing agricultural machinery, digital technologies and international trade together in Türkiye

KONYA, Türkiye, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 23rd Konya International Agriculture Fair will take place on 6-10 April 2027 at the Konya Chamber of Commerce - Tüyap Konya International Fair Center. Organised by Tüyap Konya Fairs Inc., the event will connect agricultural machinery manufacturers, technology providers and international buyers.

The exhibition will be supported by Türkiye's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Turkish Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association (TARMAKBIR) as well as the Konya Chamber of Commerce, Konya Chamber of Industry, Konya Metropolitan Municipality and Selçuk University, linking the event with local manufacturing, agriculture and academic institutions.

Konya, home to Türkiye's largest area of agricultural land, is also one of the country's principal agricultural machinery manufacturing centres. The exhibition connects this industrial base with buyers, distributors and agricultural businesses seeking equipment and technology suppliers.

"Konya combines agricultural production with a strong machinery manufacturing industry. Through the fair, we aim to bring these capabilities closer to international buyers, including European importers and distributors," said Ilhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Konya Fairs Inc. "Our focus is on creating opportunities for manufacturers to establish business relationships and reach new markets."

The exhibition will cover agricultural mechanization, from tractors and planting equipment to harvesting machinery, balers, soil preparation and crop protection systems.

Irrigation equipment, livestock technologies, agricultural software, environmental services and renewable energy solutions will also feature, bringing conventional machinery and emerging production technologies into the same exhibition.

The AgriFuture Stage will return with panels and seminars involving industry specialists and international participants. Discussions will address developments affecting agricultural production, technology and the sector's future.

A dedicated Start-up Area will showcase technologies and solutions developed by agricultural entrepreneurs in Türkiye, providing another meeting point between emerging businesses and established industry professionals.

European outreach planned at EIMA International

The 2026 edition attracted 431 exhibitors and visitors from approximately 100 countries. Industry professionals from all 81 Turkish provinces also attended. The 2027 event will occupy 96,000 square metres across 6 halls.

As part of its international promotion, Konya Agriculture plans to participate in EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, on 10-14 November 2026 to showcase Türkiye's agricultural machinery manufacturing capabilities to European industry representatives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ab8aa2b-141b-41ae-9d74-03883e59a7f1

Contact: Emirhan Boyaci EmirhanBoyaci@tuyap.com.tr