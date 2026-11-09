EICMA, THE 83RD EDITION OFFICIALLY OPENS: THE BIGGEST EVER

The International Two-Wheeler Exhibition opened at Fiera Milano Rho in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. Ten halls, 765 exhibitors and 2,142 brands from 52 countries. The 3rd and 4th November were dedicated to business, ahead of the public opening from 5 to 8 November.

MILAN, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 83rd edition of EICMA - the International Two-Wheeler Exhibition - officially opened at Fiera Milano Rho, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini. The event ran until Sunday, 8 November.

With 765 exhibitors, 2,142 brands from 52 countries and 300,000 square metres of exhibition space, EICMA reaches a new milestone in its history, which began in 1914. For the first time since moving to the Rho exhibition district, the event occupies ten halls, one more than in 2025, making this the largest edition ever held at the venue.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister Salvini, alongside Paolo Magri, CEO of EICMA S.p.A.; Pietro Meda, Chairman of EICMA S.p.A.; Mariano Roman, Chairman of Confindustria ANCMA; Giovanni Bozzetti, Chairman of Fondazione Fiera Milano; Matteo Zoppas, President of ICE - Italian Trade Agency; Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan; and Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region.

The first two days, 3 and 4 November, were dedicated to the press and industry professionals, with thousands of journalists and tens of thousands of trade visitors expected from across the world. Product launches, international premieres, business meetings and networking opportunities are at the heart of these two days, confirming EICMA's role as a global platform for the industry.

«Since 2021, we have doubled the number of halls, from five to ten. This growth reflects the decision of companies to continue investing in EICMA and in the value of face-to-face meetings», says Paolo Magri, CEO of EICMA. «The two B2B days are at the heart of this role, bringing companies into contact with a global audience and creating opportunities for business and access to new markets».

The exhibition's international reach is confirmed by 74% of brands coming from abroad, while 30% of direct exhibitors are participating for the first time or returning to EICMA.

«An entire industry comes together around EICMA: companies present their latest innovations, professionals travel across the world to meet, and enthusiasts plan their visits», says Pietro Meda, Chairman of EICMA. «Our responsibility is to turn this attention into value for the entire supply chain, from major manufacturers to start-ups, while generating opportunities for Milan and the Lombardy Region».

From 5 to 8 November, EICMA opened to the general public, offering the latest products, technologies and accessories, alongside competitions, shows, test rides and special experiences. Highlights included the outdoor MotoLive arena, activities dedicated to urban mobility and an exhibition celebrating the history of MotoGP.

"Always the first time. Every year, a new discovery" is the message accompanying this edition, capturing EICMA's ability to anticipate the future of the two-wheeler industry and showcase the innovations and trends that will shape the seasons ahead.

EICMA was open to the public from 5 to 8 November, from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. Information and tickets: www.eicma.it.

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