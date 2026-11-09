Tintina Mines Limited: Tintina Mines Intersects 460m at 0.50% CuEq at the Dos Amigos Copper-Gold Project in Chile

First drill hole of 2026 confirms continuity of mineralization into Inferred Resource

Drilling ramping up to four rigs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Tintina Mines Limited (TSXV:TTS)(OTC PINK:TNNTF) ("Tintina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received initial drilling results at its wholly owned Dos Amigos project ("Dos Amigos" or the "Project") located in the Atacama Region of Chile. Building on the Project's existing Mineral Resource estimate and 2026 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA")1, the drilling program is designed to support conversion of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category in support of the planned feasibility study.

Highlights include 460m at 0.50% CuEq2 in SDDK26-001 from 200m depth to end-of-hole (0.31% Cu and 0.24 g/t Au), including:

112m at 0.55% CuEq 2 from 200m depth (0.36% Cu and 0.26 g/t Au)

from 200m depth (0.36% Cu and 0.26 g/t Au) 98m at 0.63% CuEq 2 from 380m depth (0.41% Cu and 0.29 g/t Au)

from 380m depth (0.41% Cu and 0.29 g/t Au) 166m at 0.50% CuEq2 from 494m depth (0.31% Cu and 0.25 g/t Au)

Claude Dufresne, Chief Executive Officer of Tintina Mines, stated - "Our first hole of 2026 intersected 460 metres of mineralization to end-of-hole, including moderate grades at the base of the pit in an area previously interpreted as low-grade. These results reinforce our commitment to advancing Dos Amigos toward development as a significant copper-gold operation in Chile's Atacama Region. De-risking the existing Mineral Resource is our key priority, and this hole supports mineralization continuity within areas currently classified as Inferred. With a fourth rig arriving on site, we will continue testing the deposit's boundaries, which remain open in most directions, with the aim of expanding the Company's Mineral Resource base."

Drilling Program Overview

The Company is currently increasing drilling activities on-site, with an initial focus on defining the edges of the deposit and stepping out into Inferred portions of the Mineral Resource. Three rigs are currently operating 24 hours a day, with a fourth arriving imminently on site. Drilling activities are currently concentrated in and around the Dos Amigos open-pit, where the majority of the primary sulphide resource is located within a ~700x500m footprint.

Drillhole SDDK26-001

Drillhole SDDK26-001 was collared to the west of the interpreted contact between the Dos Amigos porphyry and the pre-cursor intrusion and drilled towards the east at a dip of ~74° (see Figure 1).

Drilling initially traversed a zone of low-grade phyllic alteration (quartz-sericite-pyrite, D-veins assemblages) within the pre-cursor intrusion until approximately 200m depth, where a contact breccia was encountered adjacent to the Dos Amigos quartz-diorite porphyry until 224m depth. From 224m depth, M and A-type veins became more abundant, with a visual increase in potassic alteration and magnetite content. Chalcopyrite and pyrite abundances varied until the end of hole and were closely correlated with vein intensity and potassic alteration. Chalcocite was logged up-hole associated with the contact breccia in deeply weathered ground.

Figure 1 - Plan view of SDDK26-001 location and existing drill traces with aerial photo background.

A cross-section of SDDK26-001 is presented in Figure 2 on the next page.

Figure 2 - Section View (looking north) at 6792190mN - SDDK26-001 assays with the PEA block model in the background and previous drilling. Blocks and drilling colored by CuEq.

The copper and gold grades encountered in SDDK26-001 correspond well with the block model underpinning the Company's 2026 PEA, with a good correlation between medium and high-grade zones.

At the base of the pit design, SDDK26-001 intersected moderate grades (~0.50% CuEq) in an area previously interpreted as low-grade. A typical example of drill core observed in the lower portion of the hole is shown in Figure 3.

Although SDDK26-001 was terminated shortly beneath the final pit design (as per the 2026 PEA), the Company intends to continue selected drill holes at depth to prove the vertical continuity of the Dos Amigos porphyry.

Figure 3 - Typical quartz-diorite porphyry host to mineralization with abundant potassic alteration, veining and sulphide mineralization - note the semi-massive sulphide at 472.5-473.0m

Drilling costs and performance are tracking in line with budget, and samples are being continuously delivered to the laboratory. The Company looks forward to updating the market when additional drilling results are received and validated.

Table 1 - Drilling intercepts in SDDK26-001, calculated using a lower cut-off of 0.2% Cu with a maximum of 10m of internal dilution to calculate the higher-grade intercepts.3

Hole ID From

m To

m Interval

m Cu

% Au

g/t CuEq4

% SDDK26-001 200 660 460 0.31 0.24 0.50 incl. 200 312 112 0.36 0.26 0.55 incl. 328 354 26 0.24 0.23 0.41 incl. 380 478 98 0.41 0.29 0.63 incl. 494 660 166 0.31 0.25 0.50

Table 2 - Collar coordinates and drill hole details for SDDK26-001.

Hole ID X Y Z End Depth

m Azimuth Dip SDDK26-001 316667 6792207 795 660 090° 74°

Coordinates are stated in PSAD56 UTM 19S coordinate system.

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Drilling in 2026 is conducted using HQ diameter, with core extracted from drill tubes and sealed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers. Once transported from the drill rig to the on-site logging area, drill core is logged for lithology, alteration, veining, and structure, with magnetic susceptibility and geotechnical/recovery parameters also collected. Density measurements are collected before the drill core is marked up for sampling at 2m intervals with breaks on significant geological boundaries. Drill core is cut in half using a core saw, with one half sent to ALS Global ("ALS"), an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, for sample preparation and analysis using an ore-grade 4-acid digest (Cu-AA62) and multi-element analysis (ME-ICP41). In addition, gold is analysed using a 30g fire assay method (Au-AA23) and weathered samples are selected for sequential copper leach test work. The Company applies a rigorous QAQC program involving certified standards, coarse and fine blanks, ¼ core duplicates and pulp duplicates. The remaining ½ core is stored at the Company's secure core warehouse in Domeyko.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by James Purchase, P.Geo., Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Purchase is not independent of the Company.

About Tintina Mines Limited

Tintina Mines Limited is a TSXV-listed copper-gold exploration and development company advancing the wholly owned Dos Amigos Copper-Gold Project, formerly the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, in the Atacama Region of Chile through its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary, Andean Belt Resources SpA. For more information, please visit www.tintinamines.com or refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Further Information, please contact:

Claude Dufresne, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer

investors@tintinamines.com

+1 (416) 848-0106

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations about future events as at the date of this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advance", "advancing" or "advancement", "anticipates" or "anticipated", "assumptions", "believes", "can be", "continue" or "continuing", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver" or "delivering", "estimates" or "estimated", "expect", "expected" or "expectations", "forward", "intends" or "intended", "may", "plans", "pending", "potential", "preliminary", "pro forma", "projections", "proposed", "reflects", "subject to", "support", "targeted", "update", "upside", "will" or "will be", "could", "would", "occur", or "achievements".

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to: the scope, cost, metreage, sequencing, timing and anticipated outcomes of the drilling program described in this news release; the arrival and deployment of a fourth drill rig; further drilling at depth and along the boundaries of the deposit; the potential to establish further mineralization continuity, expand the Company's Mineral Resource base and convert Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category; the timing of receipt, validation and release of additional drilling results; the metal price and metallurgical recovery assumptions used to calculate CuEq grades; the planned feasibility study; and the Company's objective of advancing the Project toward development as a significant copper-gold operation.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Tintina to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: the assumption that drilling and study work will be completed within the metreage, budget and timeframes currently contemplated and will produce results supporting mineralization continuity, resource expansion and the conversion of Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category; the availability of drill rigs, laboratory capacity, contractors and skilled personnel; assay turnaround times; the risk that permitting timelines are longer than anticipated; the receipt and maintenance of all requisite regulatory approvals; future commodity prices, including copper and gold; changes in foreign exchange and interest rates; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments in Chile; community relations and stakeholder engagement; conflicts and their effect on supply chains; environmental risks; pandemic risks; capital and operating cost estimates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of copper and gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; contests or uncertainties over title to properties; tax considerations and changes in tax law or the interpretation thereof; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; as well as those risk factors discussed in Tintina's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Tintina cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although Tintina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tintina does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources

Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, mineral resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral resource estimates are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of mineral resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in Tintina's public disclosure available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The quantity and grade of reported "Inferred" mineral resource estimates are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define such "Inferred" mineral resource estimates as an "Indicated" or "Measured" mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading "Inferred" mineral resource estimates to an "Indicated" or "Measured" mineral resource. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "Inferred" or "Indicated" mineral resource estimate will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release were reported using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with NI 43-101. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the economic results described in the PEA will be realised.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1"Technical Report NI 43-101 - PEA Domeyko Sulfuros", with an effective date of January 23, 2026.

2CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + Au (g/t) × [(Au price ÷ 31.1035) × Au recovery] ÷ [(Cu price × 22.0462) × Cu recovery], calculated using PEA metallurgical recoveries of 88.2% for copper and 64.6% for gold, and Sep'26 consensus long-term metal prices of US$5.03/lb copper and US$3,570/oz gold.

3All reported intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths have not been determined at this time, as there is insufficient information to establish the orientation of the mineralized zones. Further drilling is required to confirm the geometry of the mineralization

4CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + Au (g/t) × [(Au price ÷ 31.1035) × Au recovery] ÷ [(Cu price × 22.0462) × Cu recovery], calculated using PEA metallurgical recoveries of 88.2% for copper and 64.6% for gold, and Sep'26 consensus long-term metal prices of US$5.03/lb copper and US$3,570/oz gold.

SOURCE: Tintina Mines Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tintina-mines-intersects-460m-at-0.50-cueq-at-the-dos-amigos-copper-gold-project-1248636