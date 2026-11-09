Trading on the OTCQB Commences November 9, 2026, Under the Symbol "HANNF"

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTCQB: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. Trading on the OTCQB will commence at market open on November 9, 2026, under the Company's existing symbol "HANNF". The Company's common shares were previously quoted on the OTC Pink market and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HAN".

Key Points:

Hannan's common shares have been approved for upgrade from OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market, with trading on the OTCQB to commence on November 9, 2026, under the existing symbol "HANNF".

The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HAN".

The OTCQB provides US investors with improved access to, and visibility of, the Company, including Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "Moving up to the OTCQB gives US investors a simpler and more transparent way to follow and own Hannan. The timing suits us. Previsto in Peru is advancing through permitting, and assays from our second drill program at Stavaträsk in Sweden are due within weeks. We want as broad an audience as possible following those results."

OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB is a US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, meet a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The upgrade from OTC Pink is expected to improve the visibility and accessibility of the Company to US investors. US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTCQB: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its Previsto gold-copper prospect (Amanecer project) in Peru, and an option to earn 100% in three high-grade gold projects in Sweden. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Company's projects is available through the Hannan Metals website at www.hannanmetals.com and the Hannan YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@HannanMetals.

Forward Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the commencement of trading on the OTCQB and the anticipated benefits of quotation on the OTCQB; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; the timing of receipt of assay results; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323032