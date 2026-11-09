Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Tribeca Resources Corporation (TSXV: TRBC) (OTCQB: TRRCF) ("Tribeca Resources", the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place November 13 & 14, 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Tribeca Resources' management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and will also present to a highly engaged audience of European investors.

Deutsche Goldmesse brings together more than 40 mining companies this fall, alongside renowned speakers, qualified European investors, fund managers, analysts, media, and industry professionals.

The two-day conference will feature company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote sessions, expert panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the resource investment sector.

Investors interested in attending Deutsche Goldmesse can register at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-5/

Additional information on attending companies, speakers, the conference agenda and other event details is available at www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

About Tribeca Resources

Tribeca Resources is a portfolio-driven copper explorer focused on northern Chile. Led by a team with a track-record of discovery and significant equity ownership, Tribeca Resources' objective is to discover the mineral resources for the next generation of copper mines in Chile.

Tribeca Resources' flagship La Higuera IOCG Project is 100% owned and has seen approximately 14,500m of drilling across three discrete targets, with mineralization defined over a 1.4 kilometre strike length at the Gaby target. The Chiricuto and Jiguata projects are earlier stage porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum targets, held under purchase option agreements.



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