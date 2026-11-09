Continuous Insulation Market worth $67.74 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Continuous Insulation Market is projected to grow from USD 56.98 billion in 2026 to USD 67.74 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Continuous Insulation Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Continuous Insulation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 56.98 billion

USD 56.98 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 67.74 billion

USD 67.74 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.5%

Continuous Insulation Market Trends & Insights:

Major drivers for the growth of the global continuous insulation market are the increasing focus on building energy efficiency, increasingly restrictive building energy codes, demand for high-performance building envelopes, and construction and retrofitting projects that emphasize energy efficiency. Further, the need to reduce building heating and cooling loads, as well as the need for lower building emissions under energy regulations, is creating a larger market for continuous insulation in the residential and commercial sectors. Along with a focus on building retrofits and sustainable building, the market for insulation products, such as EPS, XPS, polyiso, and mineral wool insulation boards, is seeing growth. Innovation is moving toward building products that combine fire safety, higher performance, and low-carbon materials to support the growth of the industry.

North America is expected to register the highest CAGR (5.6%) during the forecast period.

The residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (3.7%) during the forecast period.

The mineral wool segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (4.8%) during the forecast period.

The exterior wall segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Kingspan Group (Ireland), Saint-Gobain (France), and Owens Corning (US) were identified as leading players in the continuous insulation market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

InSoFast, LLC (US), Laminators (US), and Durabond Products Limited (Canada) are leading startups or SMEs, having succeeded by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The continuous insulation market is gaining momentum as the building and construction sector increasingly focuses on improving energy performance, meeting evolving building standards, and enhancing the durability of structures. The growing need to minimize heat transfer through walls, roofs, and foundations is encouraging the adoption of continuous insulation systems across a wide range of construction projects. Increasing investments in residential housing, commercial infrastructure, and building modernization are creating favorable conditions for market growth. Materials such as EPS, XPS, mineral wool, and Polyiso are being utilized to meet varying requirements for thermal efficiency, fire protection, moisture resistance, and ease of installation. Moreover, rising energy costs and greater awareness of building-related emissions are prompting developers and property owners to invest in insulation solutions that support long-term operational efficiency. The expansion of green building initiatives and the implementation of energy conservation regulations are further encouraging the integration of insulation into building envelope designs. At the same time, ongoing innovation in advanced insulation technologies, including aerogels, vacuum insulation panels, and bio-based materials, is broadening the range of available solutions. These developments, combined with the growing emphasis on sustainable construction and improved indoor comfort, are expected to continue supporting the adoption of continuous insulation across residential and non-residential applications.

The residential segment is expected to account for the largest share of the continuous insulation market by value during the forecast period.

The residential segment is expected to account for the largest share of the continuous insulation industry during the forecast period, supported by new home construction, multifamily housing projects, and the renovation of existing residential buildings. Homeowners and residential developers increasingly recognize the benefits of insulation in improving indoor comfort, reducing heating and cooling energy use, and boosting overall building energy efficiency. When incorporated into well-designed building envelopes, continuous insulation helps reduce thermal bridging and maintain more consistent indoor temperatures. Market demand has also been supported by the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient housing, evolving residential building codes, and the modernization of older properties. The growing preference for durable, comfortable, and energy-efficient homes has further reinforced insulation's importance in residential construction.

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By application, the exterior wall segment is expected to account for the largest market share by value during the forecast period.

By application, the exterior wall segment is expected to account for the largest market share by value during the forecast period. It forms a substantial portion of the building envelope and plays a crucial role in regulating heat transfer between indoor and outdoor environments. Demand for wall insulation has increased as the emphasis on building energy efficiency grows, reducing heating and cooling needs and maintaining consistent indoor temperatures. Continuous insulation systems help reduce thermal bridging through structural elements, thereby improving the overall thermal performance of exterior walls. Market growth has also been supported by the rising adoption of energy-efficient building designs, exterior wall retrofitting projects, and construction techniques that integrate insulation with cladding and façade systems.

By insulation type, EPS & XPS are expected to hold the largest market share by value during the forecast period.

By insulation type, EPS & XPS are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because of their lightweight characteristics, thermal insulation capabilities, and suitability for a variety of building applications. These materials are used in exterior walls, foundations, basements, and other areas where thermal performance and moisture resistance are important. Their straightforward handling and compatibility with established construction practices have driven adoption in both new construction and renovation projects. Demand has also been supported by the need for cost-effective insulation solutions that can improve building energy efficiency while accommodating different project requirements.

Europe is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for the largest share of the continuous insulation market during the forecast period, driven by the region's strong emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainable construction, and reducing building-related carbon emissions. The growing implementation of stringent building energy performance regulations and the increasing adoption of energy-efficient construction practices are supporting the demand for continuous insulation solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Additionally, the region's aging building stock has created opportunities for renovation and retrofitting to improve thermal performance and reduce energy consumption. The growing focus on green buildings, sustainable materials, and low-carbon construction is further driving market growth. Moreover, rising investment in modern infrastructure, energy-efficient housing, and advanced building envelope technologies is expected to accelerate adoption of continuous insulation systems across Europe throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in continuous insulation companies include Kingspan Group (Ireland), Saint-Gobain (France), Owens Corning (US), ROCKWOOL A/S (Denmark), Johns Manville (US) and others.

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Investment and Funding

The continuous insulation market is drawing heavy capital from strategic industrial players rather than pure venture funds. Tighter energy codes and the shift to lower-embodied-carbon boards are driving capacity additions, and the largest producers are financing the build-out themselves through retained earnings and targeted bolt-ons.

Kingspan invested €751.9 million in acquisitions and capex in 2025, with substantial new polyiso board and roofing-systems plants under construction in the United States (Oklahoma and Maryland campuses scheduled for commissioning in 2026), plus bolt-on deals that expanded its XPS footprint in Asia. ROCKWOOL broke ground on a USD 175-300 million stone-wool plant in Wallula, Washington (its first west of the Mississippi, electric-melting technology, commercial production targeted for 2028) and approved a >USD 100 million industrial-insulation line in Mississippi; it also signed to acquire Ravago's Hungarian stone-wool factory (capacity of 40,000 tonnes) for completion in 2026 and is guiding ~€650-750 million of investment (ex-acquisitions) in 2026. Owens Corning opened a new FOAMULAR NGX XPS plant in Russellville, Arkansas (USD 60 million, 150 000 sq ft, >50 jobs) to meet rising demand for continuous insulation. Knauf Insulation is advancing a £200 million rock-mineral-wool factory at the former Shotton Steelworks site in North Wales (capacity >100 000 t, low-carbon electric melting) and has already completed major upgrades at its St Helens glass-wool plant.

Revenue Shift

Continuous insulation (rigid PIR/PUR, XPS, and mineral-wool boards used as exterior continuous insulation) is moving from a code-compliance add-on to a core, higher-margin portion of the building-envelope portfolio, and the largest producers' numbers already reflect the tilt.

Kingspan's Insulated Building Envelopes segment (the bulk of its continuous-insulation and panel activity) delivered €7.54 billion of revenue in 2025, up 6% and representing roughly 82% of group sales; the remaining Advansys critical-infrastructure business grew faster but from a smaller base. ROCKWOOL, a pure-play stone-wool producer whose boards are widely specified for continuous insulation and fire-performance applications, reported €3.88 billion in revenue in 2025 and raised its 2026 growth outlook to 5-7% while committing to heavy capacity spend. Owens Corning's Insulation segment generated USD 3.7 billion in 2025 (approximately 36% of group sales), with FOAMULAR NGX XPS positioned as a key continuous-insulation product; the new Arkansas plant is explicitly aimed at expanding that share.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the continuous insulation market reflects growing demand for energy-efficient building solutions, advanced insulation materials, and expanded manufacturing capabilities. Strategic acquisitions enable companies to strengthen their geographic presence, broaden their product portfolios, and expand production capacity to meet evolving construction and energy-efficiency requirements. Recent transactions highlight continued industry consolidation, with buyers targeting complementary technologies, established distribution networks, and specialized insulation manufacturers to support long-term growth and competitiveness.

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