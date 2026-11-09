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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 12:48 Uhr
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Shining in Birmingham: Higer New Models Embark on a New Journey in the UK Bus and Coach Market

Shining in Birmingham: Higer New Models Embark on a New Journey in the UK Bus and Coach Market

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Bus Expo 2026 opened at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, on November 3. Together with its UK distributor Harris Bus & Coach, HIGER showcased three models-the Azure 9, V12, and V10-and officially launched the Azure 9, a city-bus developed specifically for the UK market.

The Azure 9 is HIGER's first model to enter the UK's mainstream city-bus market. At 8.9 metres, it features a 4.5-litre Cummins Euro-6 engine paired with a Voith automatic transmission. Air suspension, disc brakes on both axles and a WABCO EBS system equip it to handle demanding stop-and-go urban routes. Standard features include an LED next-stop display, USB-C charging at every seat, and an Ardent hearing loop system. Its compact dimensions directly address the challenges of operating urban feeder routes in the UK.

For the UK market, HIGER and its distributor have put together an ultra-competitive support plan: a 3-year/300,000km manufacturer's warranty and a service network of approximately 50 Harris Bus & Coach sites, with every operating area within 150km and a 90-minute drive of the nearest one. "We see significant opportunities for the Azure 9 in the UK scheduled-service market," said Dave Porter, Managing Director of Harris Bus & Coach. "This is an established HIGER product, with Euro-6 Cummins power and Voith automatic transmission - a proven combination for operators - and a specification designed specifically around the demands of urban bus operation."

The V12 on the stand had already joined the FlixBus UK network and begun large-scale trials. This year, the V12 stood out in FlixBus's iconic green livery. Shamil Maindiratta, Managing Director, FlixBus UK, said, "Delivering a high-quality experience for every journey is our priority. This starts with safe, reliable and modern vehicles which include the key features expected from every FlixBus service: the iconic green, charging points and comfortable seats. As we continue our path towards market leadership, with our ambitious growth plans for 2027, we are keen to see the results of the HIGER V12 as part of our expanding network. "The V10 has also gained market recognition: it has already been purchased by UK operator BENNETTS.

HIGER meets the UK's mature, demanding bus and coach market with integrated product, warranty and dealer-network support, reflecting confidence in Chinese-built vehicles and a strong understanding of European operating needs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shining-in-birmingham-higer-new-models-embark-on-a-new-journey-in-the-uk-bus-and-coach-market-302933289.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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