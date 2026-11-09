Amine-Based Epoxy Hardeners Market worth $5.90 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Amine-Based Epoxy Hardeners Market is projected to grow from USD 4.45 billion in 2026 to USD 5.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 130 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Amine-Based Epoxy Hardeners Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Amine-Based Epoxy Hardeners Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.45 billion

USD 4.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.90 billion

USD 5.90 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.8%

Amine-Based Epoxy Hardeners Market Trends & Insights:

There are several factors driving the steady growth of the amine-based epoxy hardener market. One of the primary factors is the increasing demand for durable, high-performance epoxy systems that offer excellent adhesion, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and corrosion protection across various end-use industries. Other key growth drivers include rising investments in building and construction, infrastructure development, automotive and transportation, and industrial manufacturing, where amine-based epoxy hardeners are widely used in protective coatings, adhesives and sealants, composites, and encapsulation applications. The growing need for corrosion-resistant coatings for industrial equipment, pipelines, marine structures, and concrete surfaces has further supported market demand. In addition, the increasing use of lightweight composite materials in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy applications has created opportunities for advanced epoxy curing agents. Developments in modified amines, cycloaliphatic amines, polyamides, polyamidoamines, and polyetheramines, along with growing demand for low-VOC and waterborne formulations, are also contributing to the adoption of amine-based epoxy hardeners across diverse industrial applications.

Asia Pacific dominated the amine-based epoxy hardner market, with a share of 45%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The IPDA dominate the market with a share of 14%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Based on application, the composites are projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the amine-based epoxy hardners market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the energy is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the amine-based epoxy hardners market during the forecast period.

Companies such as Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc, Evonik, BASF SE were identified as some of the star players in the amine-based epoxy hardner market, given their strong market share and product footprint

Cardolite Corporation, Atul Ltd and Royce Global among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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In the market for amine-based epoxy hardeners, there have been various developments in the Asia Pacific region, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America due to the rising demand for high-performing coating applications, adhesives, composites, and materials with excellent corrosion-resistance properties. Growth in Asia Pacific is being propelled by the rapid industrialization, urbanization, infrastructural developments, and increased demand for automotive, electronics and renewable energy sector growth in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Demand in North America and Europe will be maintained through investment in the maintenance of industrial facilities, construction, aerospace and advanced manufacturing processes along with increasing importance of high performing, low VOC epoxy products. Market growth opportunities in the Middle East & Africa regions will come from investments in the oil and gas sector, petrochemicals, construction and protective coatings industry. In South America, market growth will be supported by development of infrastructural projects, mining and energy projects, and industrial manufacturing operations.

'1-3, BAC is the fastest-growing raw material segment of the amine-based epoxy hardeners market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

The 1,3-bis(aminomethyl)cyclohexane (1,3-BAC) will be the fastest growing segment of the amines epoxy hardener raw material market based on value during the forecast period. This will be attributed to the rising demand for high-performance cycloaliphatic amine-based curing agents with superior weather ability, chemical resistance, good adhesion properties, and mechanical strength. 1,3-BAC will find application in formulations of epoxy for use in applications such as protective coatings, industrial floorings, adhesives, and infrastructure where durable performance is required. Good color stability and resistance to environmental exposure are some other properties which increase the suitability of 1,3-BAC for the development of coatings. Also, rising investments in infrastructure developments, industrial maintenance and advanced coating technologies will present new opportunities for 1,3-BAC-based curing agents.

'Composites is the fastest-growing segment by application for the amine-based epoxy hardeners market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

Composites are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate as far as the value contribution goes within the amine-based epoxy hardener market throughout the forecast period. This would be facilitated by the rising need for light, strong, and durable composite materials in the wind energy, aerospace, automotive, and transportation industries. The use of amine-based epoxy hardeners allows the epoxy matrix to possess strong fiber bonding, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and durability. This is why epoxy resins have found application in the manufacture of composite materials. Rising installations of wind turbines have led to increased demand for epoxy-based composite materials, which are used in making turbine blades. The automotive industry's emphasis on lightweight vehicles, along with the need for high-performance structural components in the aerospace industry, is contributing to the use of epoxy composites.

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'Building & construction is the largest segment by end-use industry for the amine-based epoxy hardeners market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

The building and construction sector is anticipated to dominate the amine-based epoxy hardener industry as the largest end-use industry sector in terms of market value during the forecast period. The dominant position of the building and construction sector can be attributed to the wide usage of amine-based epoxy hardeners in protective coatings, industrial flooring, concrete repair, structural adhesives, grout and infrastructure maintenance applications. Amine-based epoxy hardeners provide excellent bonding capabilities, mechanical strength, chemical resistance and durability, and hence these materials can be used in residential, commercial and industrial construction applications. Increased investments in urban infrastructure, commercial buildings, transportation infrastructure, bridges and industrial facilities have been fueling demand for highly efficient epoxy products. Moreover, increased demand for protection of concrete and steel infrastructure against corrosion, moisture, abrasion, and chemical exposure is increasing the demand for epoxy-based products.

'Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the amine-based epoxy hardeners market during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share by value in the amine-based epoxy hardener market in the coming years. The key factors contributing to the regional market dominance include fast-paced industrialization, urbanization, infrastructural development and presence of chemical manufacturing firms in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Investments in the sectors of housing and commercial construction, automotive manufacturing, electronics, and renewable energy are boosting the requirement for epoxy protective coatings, epoxy adhesives and sealants, epoxy composites, and epoxy encapsulation materials. Furthermore, increased expenditure on infrastructure development and modernization is leading to rising requirements for corrosion-resistant coatings and bonding materials. Moreover, rising demands for lightweight epoxy composites in automotive and wind energy industries are projected to bolster the market leadership of the Asia Pacific region in the global amine-based epoxy hardener market.

Key players

The key players in amine-based epoxy hardener companies include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc (Japan), Evonik (Germany), ITOCHU Chemical Frontier Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Huntsman Corporation (US), Dow (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Westlake Corporation (US) and others.

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Investment and Funding

The amine-based epoxy hardeners industry continues to witness considerable investments being made in terms of capacity addition, product development, and geographic expansion due to increasing demand from coatings, adhesives, composites, and electrical encapsulation applications. In April 2026, Evonik has opened the addition to its specialty amines manufacturing plant in Nanjing, China, which has enhanced its production capacity and market coverage. Furthermore, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical has been undertaking initiatives in terms of adding its specialty amines offerings, wherein MXDA-based products are used for epoxy curing applications. These initiatives indicate efforts by manufacturers to enhance their supply chains in response to rising demand from high-performance epoxy systems in construction, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and renewable energy applications.

Revenue Shift

There has been an emergence in the amine epoxy hardener market of high-performance application-specific epoxy curing agents to meet the demand for durable coating materials, light-weighted composite materials, adhesives and electrical insulation materials. The trend has become more pronounced in renewable energy sources, electric cars, aerospace engineering and in electrical/electronic applications, which all require epoxies that have improved properties of strength, chemical and temperature resistance and durability. Investments made in the generation of wind energy have fueled the demand for epoxy hardeners for use in composite wind turbine blades, while the growth of electric vehicles and power electronics has created demand for adhesives, protective coatings and encapsulation systems hardeners. Demand is also supported by efforts toward upgrading the infrastructure and maintenance of industries for corrosion resistant epoxy coatings and flooring systems. Innovations in cycloaliphatic amines, polyamidoamines, modified amines and environmentally friendly low emission curing agents have also impacted product choice trends.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The amine-based epoxy hardener market witnessed notable mergers and acquisitions activity in June 2025, with companies strengthening their production capabilities through strategic acquisitions. In June 2025, Aditya Birla Advanced Materials acquired Cargill's specialty chemicals manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, USA, expanding its production footprint for formulated resins, curing agents, and reactive diluents. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities in the US, enhance customer support, and expand its presence across industrial coatings, marine coatings, and flooring applications. Additionally, the planned capacity expansion from 16,000 to over 40,000 tons per year is expected to improve supply capabilities and support growing demand for epoxy-based materials in North America.

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