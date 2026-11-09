Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Mattie Gold Target ("Mattie") within its Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Project") in Cochise County, Arizona. The results identify multiple, large zones of anomalous gold and silver values in soils, including areas associated with previously reported gold-bearing rock samples. Located approximately 3.25 kilometres ("km") south of the Ringo Zone, Mattie is an emerging gold target where soil sampling results, together with the Company's rock chip results and widespread surface alteration, support further exploration.

Highlights

Gold soil anomalies support Mattie's exploration potential : Elevated gold in soils occurs around several areas of previously reported gold-bearing rock samples (see Figure 1 below) and highlights additional areas for follow-up, with a high over 1.0 gram per tonne (" g/t ") gold.

Silver results complement the gold anomalies: Silver values reach 2.50 g/t in soils, with a prominent northwest-southeast trend in the central and eastern portions of the mapped area and additional localized anomalies (see Figure 2 below).

Combined results strengthen exploration priorities: The soil results, previously reported rock sampling and widespread surface alteration provide a basis for prioritizing detailed mapping and additional rock and channel sampling to refine potential drill targets.

"The strength of the gold response in soils adds to our confidence in Mattie's exploration potential," said Matt Lennox-King, Interim CEO and Chair of Intrepid. "The soil results complement our previously reported rock sampling and highlight additional areas for follow-up. Combined with the widespread surface alteration, they give us a compelling basis for advancing exploration at Mattie."

Soil Results Refine Exploration Priorities

The soil results build on the rock sampling reported in the Company's October 20, 2026 news release, which returned values including 21.0 g/t gold and 195 g/t silver. Gold soil values range from 0.0006 g/t to greater than 1.0 g/t, with 52 samples exceeding 0.05 g/t gold and 22 exceeding 0.10 g/t gold (see Table 1 below).

The gold soil map shows several distinct areas of elevated response rather than a single uniform anomaly. Some coincide with clusters of previously reported gold-bearing rock samples, while others occur where rock sampling is more limited. These areas provide a basis for additional field work.

Figure 1: Gold in soils at the Mattie Target

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Figure 2: Silver in soils at the Mattie Target

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Silver in soils broadly overlaps parts of the gold response, although the silver distribution includes an elongated northwest-southeast pattern through the central and eastern portions of the survey, as well as localized responses farther west and south. Comparing these patterns with the gold results and mapped geology will help identify areas for closer examination.

Mattie lies approximately 3.25 km south of the Ringo Zone. Previously reported field observations associate gold with hematite alteration in fractured sedimentary rocks. The soil survey provides a broader geochemical dataset to support investigation of this target, including areas where bedrock exposure is limited.

Next Steps at Mattie

The Company plans to integrate the soil results with its geological observations and rock sampling to prioritize detailed mapping and additional rock and channel sampling. This work is intended to investigate the sources of the soil anomalies, improve understanding of the controls on mineralization and refine potential drill targets.

Soil Sampling and Quality Assurance

A total of 686 soil samples were analyzed by ALS USA Inc. in Reno, Nevada including a 52 element super trace package with an aqua regia digest and ICP-MS finish (AuME-ST44), with overlimit copper, lead and zinc (Cu-OG46, Pb-OG46, Zn-OG46) and loss on ignition (OA-GRA05)

Certified laboratory check samples (standards and blanks) were inserted into the sample series at a frequency of 1 check sample for every 20 soil samples. ALS USA Inc. is independent of the Company. No issues with the results were detected and these data have been reviewed and approved by Intrepid's Qualified Person ("QP"). Historical exploration data was used to guide follow up geological mapping/prospecting and sampling at Mattie.

Table 1: Mattie Target Soil Results



Number of Samples Minimum Maximum Mean Median Range Standard Deviation Gold (ppm) 686 0.0006 1.000* 0.018 0.007 1.000 0.050 Silver (ppm) 686 0.019 1.876 0.154 0.093 1.856 0.187



* One sample exceeded the upper detection limit of 1.0 g/t gold and is undergoing over-limit analysis at the laboratory to determine its gold concentration.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a QP for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. MacNeil has verified the data underlying the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. MacNeil detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals, including copper, silver, and zinc, in established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company's portfolio is anchored by the Corral Copper Property, an advanced exploration-stage, district-scale system with extensive drilling and significant shallow results, complemented by the Tombstone South and Mesa Well Properties.

Teck Resources Limited became an equity stakeholder in Intrepid at the end of 2025. Intrepid is led by an experienced technical and management team with a strong track record of advancing and permitting projects across North America. The Company trades on the TSXV under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

INTREPID METALS CORP.

On behalf of the Company

"Matthew Lennox-King"

Chairman & Interim-CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to the exploration potential of the Mattie Zone and the Corral Copper Project; interpretations concerning the style, controls and possible extent of mineralization; potential extensions beneath cover and relationships between target areas; the ability of sampling, mapping and historical data review to identify and refine drill targets; and the scope, timing and objectives of potential follow-up exploration and drilling.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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