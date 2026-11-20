Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and integrated exploration activities at the Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Project"), located in Cochise County, Arizona. More than 3,100 metres of drilling have been completed in seven step-out holes, and the Company's geophysics survey is nearing completion to support upcoming tests of deeper carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") and porphyry copper targets. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.'s ("Ivanhoe Electric") recently announced copper-gold discovery at its adjacent Gleeson Copper Project ("Gleeson"), immediately west of Corral, further highlights the district's exploration potential (please refer to Ivanhoe Electric's news release dated November 19, 2026)1,2.

"The Intrepid team continues to make steady progress at Corral, with over 3,100 metres completed in 7 step-out drill holes at the Holliday and Ringo Zones," said Matt Lennox-King, Chairman and Interim CEO of Intrepid. "The extensive IP & MT survey is nearing completion and will be a key targeting tool as we progress through the remaining ~7,000 metres of the drill program at Corral. As the program progresses, we will be testing new deeper CRD targets and porphyry copper targets for the first time."

"We would also like to congratulate our neighbour, Ivanhoe Electric, on their Gleeson copper-gold discovery announced yesterday, which we view as a game changer for the wider district," continued Mr. Lennox-King. "The Gleeson discovery is located just roughly 150 metres west of our Project boundary and reportedly bears strong similarities in copper and gold grades, host rocks and geologic setting to our Holliday, Earp, Ringo and Clanton Zones. Our Curly Porphyry Target (please refer to Intrepid's news release dated July 14, 2026 titled "Intrepid Metals Identifies New Porphyry Target at Corral Copper" for details about the Curly Target) sits immediately east of Ivanhoe Electric's Gleeson discovery drill holes and we look forward to drilling at Curly as part of the current program."

Exploration Highlights:

Drilling: Approximately 3,100 metres of step-out drilling has been completed at the Holliday and Ringo Zones in 7 drill holes targeting extensions to the previously drilled high-grade copper gold mineralization.

Geophysics: The induced polarization (" IP ") and Magnetotelluric (" MT ") survey which began in mid-September is nearing completion. The survey covers the northern 75% of the Project and the results of the survey will be a key targeting tool for the remainder of the program.

Surface Work Defines New Targets: Ongoing geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, and portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") analysis of fracture-fill material have helped define and advance key new target areas including Curly, Kate, and Mattie, each of which is a priority area for drilling.

Figure 1. Location of Ivanhoe Electric's Gleeson drilling relative to mineralized zones and exploration areas at Corral.

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Ivanhoe Electric's Gleeson Project is located within the Courtland-Gleeson District or Turquoise Mining District and hosts newly identified copper-gold-silver mineralization, as reported by Ivanhoe Electric on November 19, 20261. The Intrepid Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information regarding Ivanhoe Electric's newly identified mineralization, and mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Intrepid Metals Corral Copper Project. References to mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties are provided solely for regional geological context and is not necessarily indicative of grades on the Corral Copper Project.

Significance of the Gleeson Discovery

Ivanhoe Electric's Gleeson Project sits immediately to the west of and is contiguous with Intrepid's Corral Copper Project1,2. The newly reported discovery is located approximately 150 metres to the west of Intrepid's western property boundary, and the newly developed Curly Porphyry Target. Ivanhoe Electric describes the discovery as comprising breccia-hosted copper-gold-silver mineralization and a deeper domain of intrusive-hosted, skarn and carbonate replacement mineralization1. The presence of intrusion hosted and carbonate replacement mineralization at Gleeson provides a relevant geological comparison with Intrepid's established copper-gold zones at Corral1,2.

In its November 19, 2026 news release, Ivanhoe Electric identified Gleeson as its highest-priority exploration project and described two distinct mineralized domains: an upper breccia-hosted copper-gold-silver system and a deeper domain comprising intrusive-hosted, skarn and carbonate replacement mineralization3. Ivanhoe Electric reported that mineralization remains open in several directions and highlighted the potential for multiple mineralized centres within its property, drawing comparisons to mineralization styles in the historic Bisbee Mining District3. The Company has not independently verified Ivanhoe Electric's technical information and makes no representation as to its accuracy. These developments provide additional regional context for Intrepid's ongoing exploration of deeper CRD and porphyry targets at Corral, including the nearby Curly Porphyry Target2.

The Company cautions that discoveries on adjacent properties (i.e. Ivanhoe Electric's Gleeson Discovery) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of similar mineralization at Corral.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Technical Disclosure

1 Ivanhoe Electric's Gleeson Project is located within the Courtland-Gleeson District or Turquoise Mining District, immediately adjoining (west) the Intrepid Metals Corral Copper Project and hosts newly identified copper-gold-silver mineralization, as reported by Ivanhoe Electric November 19, 2026. Intrepid's Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information regarding Ivanhoe Electric's newly identified mineralization, and mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Intrepid Metals Corral Copper property.

2 References to mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties are provided solely for regional geological context and is not necessarily indicative of grades on tonnages on the Corral Copper Project.

3 Ivanhoe Electric News Release dated November 19. https://ivanhoeelectric.com/news/ivanhoe-electric-discovers-breccia-and-carbonate-hosted-copper-gold-silver-mineralization-at-its-gleeson-project-in-southeastern/

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals, including copper, gold, silver, and zinc, in established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company's portfolio is anchored by the Corral Copper Property, an advanced exploration-stage, district-scale system with extensive drilling and significant shallow results, complemented by the Tombstone South and Mesa Well Properties.

Teck Resources Limited became an equity stakeholder in Intrepid at the end of 2025. Intrepid is led by an experienced technical and management team with a strong track record of advancing and permitting projects across North America. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

INTREPID METALS CORP.

On behalf of the Company

"Matthew Lennox-King"

Chairman & Interim-CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the scope, timing and completion of the Company's ongoing 10,000-metre drill program at Corral Copper; the completion of the IP and MT survey and the use of its results to refine drill targets; planned drill testing of deeper CRD and porphyry copper targets, including the Curly Porphyry Target; ongoing surface exploration and the identification and advancement of additional targets; the exploration potential of Corral Copper; and the potential significance of the adjacent Gleeson discovery to the Company's geological interpretation, exploration activities, and any comparisons drawn between mineralization on adjacent properties and the Company's own properties.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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