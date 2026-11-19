The Gleeson Project is Located on Private Land 28 Miles North of the Famous and Historic Bisbee Mining District

Intercepts Include 123.6 Meters Grading 0.91% Copper, 0.44 g/t Gold, and 5.27 g/t Silver from 601.70 Meters

Drilling Occurring on a Small Portion of Ivanhoe Electric's Land Package Consisting of Approximately 20,000 Acres of Mineral Rights and over 2,000 Acres of Private Surface Rights

Two Drill Rigs are Active with Further Assays to be Received in Coming Weeks

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to report the discovery of copper-gold-silver mineralization in the first drill holes on private land at the Company's Gleeson Copper-Gold Project ("Gleeson"). Gleeson is located in the historical Courtland-Gleeson Mining District in southeastern Arizona, 28 miles north of the world-famous historical Bisbee Mining District.

Mines in the Bisbee Mining District produced from 1880 to 2013 exploiting breccia, carbonate and intrusive-hosted deposits similar to mineralization styles at Gleeson.

Results from the first eleven completed drill holes have discovered two separate, significant mineralized domains at Gleeson below low angle faulting. Copper-gold-silver breccia has been logged in drill holes spanning an area of approximately 500 by 500 meters, from 600 meters depth, pinching out in the east to over 380 meters downhole thickness in the south-west. The breccia remains open in multiple directions. Below 1,000 meters depth, intrusive and carbonate replacement hosted copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization has been discovered with mineralization logged in drillholes over 800 meters of north to south extent, 600 meters east to west and a strong vector to the west.

Ivanhoe Electric's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Alex Neufeld, commented: "The initial drill holes at Gleeson are the most impressive I have seen in my 20-year career at an early-stage exploration project. We are excited to announce that we have discovered two significant mineralized domains, with high-grade breccias and carbonate replacement mineralization. This is just the start of our search in this underappreciated, historic mining district which at this early stage is showing evidence that it may be analogous to the mineralization that underpinned the more than century of historic mining at Bisbee."

Highlights from the first holes include a significant interval in drill hole CGD26-TR-003, which also contained very high-grade copper-gold mineralization over shorter intervals (Photo 1)

Hole CGD26-TR-003: 123.60 meters at 0.91% copper, 0.44 g/t of gold and 5.27 g/t of silver from 601.70 meters, including: 71.03 meters at 1.38% copper, 0.52 g/t of gold and 6.73 g/t of silver from 640.32 meters.







Photo 1: High-grade gold, copper and iron-sulfide mineralization in sample TR-003.0437 from the upper breccia domain grading 6.92% copper, 8.88 g/t of gold and 17.25 g/t of silver over 1.13 meters from 674.07 meters in hole CGD26-TR-003.

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Assay results from the first nine of eleven completed drill holes also include longer mineralized intervals at similar shallow depths within the breccia and contain shorter sub-intervals at higher grades. The breccia interval in CGD26-TR-008, around 250 meters southwest of CGD26-TR-003 returned:

Hole CGD26-TR-008: 381.66 meters at 0.34% copper, 0.29 g/t of gold and 1.07 g/t of silver from 587.85 meters, including: 16.20 meters at 1.04% copper, 0.27 g/t of gold and 1.38 g/t of silver from 729.00 meters; and 41.51 meters at 0.38% copper, 1.23 g/t of gold and 1.78 g/t of silver from 928.00 meters



The primary focus of Ivanhoe Electric's exploration efforts at Gleeson is on delineating the potential continuity and extensions of these mineralized domains. Initial drilling suggests an orientation to the southwest with the mineralization open in several directions. The possibility exists for several mineralized centers at Gleeson.

Mr. Friedland and Mr. Melvin commented: "Our Gleeson Copper-Gold Project in Arizona has suddenly become the Company's highest priority exploration project. These initial drill results are some of the best copper-gold-silver intercepts drilled in the Western United States in the last ten years. These initial discovery results provide us with a glimpse into what we think could become a major new copper-gold-silver district less than 30 miles north of the historic Bisbee District, one of America's most famous and prolific mining districts. Miners at Bisbee extracted over 200 million tonnes of ore from breccia, carbonate and intrusive-hosted mineralization over a 133-year period. Ivanhoe Electric controls a district scale land package that will allow us to explore the full potential of this significant new discovery in this emerging new district, with Gleeson being the focus of what we believe is the best copper-gold-silver exploration project in the United States."

Additional drilling shows visible sulfide mineralization in both breccia and carbonate-replacement domains, with assays expected in the coming weeks

Holes CGD26-TR-008 and CGD26-TR-009 have intersected zones of carbonate replacement mineralization from depths of approximately 1,250 meters (Photos 2, 3 and 4). Assays are in progress with results expected before the end of 2026.





Photo 2: CGD26-TR-008 at 1,263.80 meters, massive sulfide carbonate replacement containing pyrite and chalcopyrite, assays pending.

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Photo 3: CGD26-TR-008 at 1,290.80 meters, semi-massive sulfide carbonate replacement containing sphalerite and galena, assays pending.

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Photo 4: CGD26-TR-008 at 1,304.50 meters, massive sulfide carbonate replacement containing visible chalcopyrite and pyrite, assays pending.

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The shallower breccia mineralization domain is also present in holes CGD26-TR-009 (Photo 5) and CGD26-TR-010 from depths of around 600 meters.





Photo 5: CGD26-TR-009 at 698.90 meters, breccia containing pyrite and chalcopyrite, assays pending.

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Visual observations described above and shown in Photos 2-5 are of sulfide minerals in drill core for which assays are pending, with results expected as soon as possible. Visual observations are not a substitute for laboratory analysis, and the presence of sulfide minerals does not indicate grade.

The Gleeson Copper-Gold Project is an emerging copper-gold district north of the historic Bisbee Mining District covering approximately 20,000 acres of mineral rights and 2,000 acres of private surface rights held by Ivanhoe Electric

The Gleeson Copper-Gold Project is located within the historic Courtland-Gleeson Mining District, approximately 28 miles north of Bisbee (Figure 1).

Ivanhoe Electric started acquiring mineral and surface rights in 2024, and currently controls over 19,606 acres of mineral rights and 2,033 acres of private surface rights. Current and planned drilling activities at the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project are occurring entirely on private land controlled by Ivanhoe Electric.





Figure 1. Location map of the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project in southeastern Arizona.

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The world-famous Bisbee Mining District to the south of Gleeson produced almost continuously from 1880 to 2013, exploiting porphyry and breccia-hosted mineralization intruded into limestones with carbonate-replacement and skarn-type deposits. Over its 133-year life, over 207 million tonnes of ore was mined yielding approximately 8.2 billion pounds of copper, 2.8 million ounces of gold, 105 million ounces of silver, 145,000 tonnes of lead, and 161,000 tonnes of zinc, making it Arizona's largest gold producer, top lead producer, and second-largest silver producer.

Exploration drilling at the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project intersected a significant copper-gold-silver mineralized system from a depth of 600 meters

Complete assay results have been received for the first seven holes, with partial results received for two holes and assays pending for the remaining four, including those in progress (Figure 2, Table 1 and Table 2). Ivanhoe Electric's drilling plan at Gleeson for the remainder of 2026 includes expanding the program to complete a total of 16,000 meters of drilling by the end of 2026. Drilling began in November 2025.





Figure 2. Collar Locations and Drill Traces of Ongoing Ivanhoe Electric Drilling at the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project.

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Two mineralized domains have been intersected below a low-angle fault, from a depth of 600 meters (Figures 3 and 4):

an upper breccia domain from 600 meters depth that structurally pinches out to the east and broadens to the west. The breccia incorporates fragments of earlier skarn and carbonate-replacement mineralization, intrusions and sediments which are then overprinted by multiple strong copper, gold and silver mineralizing events; and

a deeper domain of intrusive-hosted, skarn, and carbonate-replacement mineralization beginning at approximately 1,000 meters depth, with a strong vector from narrow, gold-silver-zinc-lead mineralization in CGD26-TR-003, representing a metal signature further from the source, contrasted by closer to source metal assemblages with copper-gold-silver dominant mineralization in holes CGD25-TR-001 and CGD26-TR-002.





Figure 3. West to east cross-section through a section of the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project showing completed and ongoing drill holes, with simplified geology and assay results received.

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Figure 4. North to south cross-section through a section of the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project showing completed and ongoing drill holes, with simplified geology and assay results received.

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Table 1: All intervals from the assayed holes that meet the reporting criteria and one interval reported for geological context (*) described below.1

DRILL HOLE FROM

(m) TO

(m) LENGTH

(m) COPPER

(%) GOLD

(g/t) SILVER

(g/t) Copper

Equivalent (%) CGD25-TR-001 641.36 654.70 13.34 0.50 0.18 1.08 0.72 And 831.40 932.00 100.60 0.30 0.13 2.56 0.47 Including 883.20 911.96 28.76 0.45 0.26 2.71 0.77 And 1,058.58 1,443.92 385.34 0.33 0.22 6.29 0.66 Including 1,292.96 1,312.11 19.15 1.16 0.38 16.82 1.83 And Including 1,388.55 1,433.09 44.54 0.69 0.82 17.77 1.85 CGD26-TR-002 1,142.93 1,163.54 20.61 0.76 0.52 5.78 1.41 And 1,282.45 1,293.94 11.49 1.17 0.40 14.62 1.82 CGD26-TR-003 601.70 725.30 123.60 0.91 0.44 5.27 1.47 Including 640.32 711.35 71.03 1.38 0.52 6.73 2.04 And* 1,441.81 1,444.80 2.99 0.16 3.93 105.83 6.03 CGD26-TR-006 558.39 834.22 275.83 0.26 0.17 1.81 0.47 Including 670.97 681.88 10.91 0.49 0.25 0.79 0.77 And Including 782.00 825.51 43.51 0.41 0.42 3.54 0.92 CGD26-TR-008 587.85 969.51 381.66 0.34 0.29 1.07 0.67 Including 606.83 619.85 13.02 0.56 0.23 3.09 0.85 And Including 729.00 745.20 16.20 1.04 0.27 1.38 1.35 And Including 928.00 969.51 41.51 0.38 1.23 1.78 1.74

Table 2: Drill Hole Location Information for all holes completed or in progress at the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project.2

DRILL HOLE STATUS DEPTH

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) CGD25-GR-001 Complete, No intervals meeting reporting criteria 292.82 255 -65 611515 3511990 1548 CGD25-TR-001 Complete 1726.97 80 -82 610291 3513569 1519 CGD26-TR-002 Complete 1667.87 260 -82 610289 3513583 1519 CGD26-TR-003 Complete 1615.44 65 -82 610554 3513479 1518 CGD26-TR-004 Complete, No intervals meeting reporting criteria 2003.15 63 -82 608923 3513580 1567 CGD26-TR-005 Complete, No intervals meeting reporting criteria 872.34 70 -70 610550 3513482 1518 CGD26-TR-006 Complete 1055.22 260 -88 610553 3513488 1519 CGD26-TR-007 Complete, Partial assays received (to 445.82 meters) 786.84 90 -80 610529 3513702 1523 CGD26-TR-008 Complete, Partial assays received (to 974.45 meters) 1847.12 180 -78 610556 3513483 1516 CGD26-TR-009 Complete, Assays Pending 1662.38 300 -80 610530 3513701 1523 CGD26-TR-010 Complete, Assays Pending 854.05 350 -88 610530 3513701 1523 CGD26-TR-011 Drilling in progress 417.50 125 -80 610556 3513483 1516 CGD26-TR-012 Drilling in progress 9.74 335 -75 610530 3513701 1523

1 Notes to Table 1: Reported intervals are length-weighted averages calculated using a 0.25% CuEq cut-off, a minimum downhole length of 100 meters, and a maximum cumulative internal dilution of 35% of interval length. Higher-grade sub-intervals use a 0.50% CuEq cut-off, a minimum length of 10 meters, and a maximum cumulative internal dilution of 20%. Intervals start and end on samples at or above cut-off, and each segment from either end through any such sample averages at least cut-off. The longest interval meeting these criteria is reported. No grade capping was applied. Unsampled intervals due to lost core were assigned zero grade and included in composites.

Higher-grade intervals that fall outside a reported broad interval are reported as separate intervals (e.g., CGD25-TR-001 and CGD26-TR-002).

*Reported for geological context; does not meet the 10-meter minimum length. This 2.99-meter interval from 1,441.81 meters also contains 6.70% zinc and 1.31% lead, which are not included in CuEq, and is relevant to the metal vectors described in the text.

Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are unknown.

CuEq includes copper, gold, and silver only and is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + (1.08505 × Au (g/t)) + (0.01518 × Ag (g/t)), using consensus long-term prices of $4.86/lb copper, $3,616/oz gold, and $50.59/oz silver from CIBC Global Mining Group guidance dated August 1, 2026.

CuEq assumes 100% recovery of each included metal. No metallurgical testwork has been completed, and actual recoveries are unknown. CuEq is used for comparison purposes only and the reported CuEq values may not be representative of recoverable or economically recoverable metal.

2 Note to Table 2: Drill hole coordinates are in the following projected coordinate system: North American Datum of 1983, Universal Transverse Mercator Projection, Zone 12 North (NAD1983, UTM 12N)

*Depths for holes in progress (CGD26-TR-011 and CGD26-TR-012) are reported as of November 12th, 2026.

Technical Information and Qualified Person

Disclosures of a scientific or technical nature in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Shawn Vandekerkhove, P.Geo., Vice President, Partnerships and New Opportunities of Ivanhoe Electric. Mr. Vandekerkhove is a "qualified person" as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vandekerkhove is an employee of Ivanhoe Electric and is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Mr. Vandekerkhove verified the sampling and analytical data supporting the reported results. During site visits, he observed drilling, logging, core cutting, sampling and shipment, checked selected collars and drill setups, and examined core from the principal mineralized zones. He checked several dozen randomly selected assays against original laboratory certificates from multiple batches, independently recalculated the reported composites, reviewed their endpoints and reviewed the program's QA/QC results. His review identified no recovery or QA/QC issues that could materially affect the reliability of the reported results. There were no limitations on the verification.

Ivanhoe Electric employs industry best-practice QA/QC and data verification protocols. The diamond drill holes were completed using PQ, HQ, and NQ diameters. The drill core was cut lengthwise into halves using a diamond-bladed saw, with one-half used for the assay sample and the other half retained in core boxes and archived on site. Pulps and rejects are also stored on site for archival purposes. Mineralized zones were generally sampled on 2-meter intervals. Samples were broken at lithological, mineralization, and alteration domain breaks. Each core sample was placed into a bag with a unique numbered sample identification tag. Quality control samples including blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials were inserted between core samples in a predefined sequence. Then samples were grouped into batches for shipping and laboratory submissions. Chain of custody records are maintained for sample shipments, and the custody is transferred from Ivanhoe Electric to the laboratory preparation facility upon delivery.

Samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona, for sample preparation and subsequently analyzed at ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples were analyzed using customary four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). A standard gold fire assay package was used to analyze for gold (Au-ICP21). ME-OG62 was used to analyze for overlimit Cu, Ag, Pb, and Zn; some Ag were further analyzed using gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21) depending on silver concentrations. ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia, is an independent laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by the Standards Council of Canada for the analytical methods performed.

The company will host an investor conference call to discuss the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project following the receipt of further assay results which we expect in the coming weeks.

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a United States domiciled minerals exploration company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States. We seek to support American supply chain independence by finding and delivering copper and other critical metals vital to advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. We use our powerful Typhoon geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our 94.3%-owned subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of critical metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, we intend to contribute to domestic supply by developing resources that support industrial and strategic sectors. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company ("Maaden") to explore for minerals on approximately 50,000 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, we established an exploration alliance with BHP Mineral Resources Inc. ("BHP"), a subsidiary of BHP Group Limited, to search for critical minerals in the United States. Finally, in 2026, we entered into a Typhoon driven Mineral Exploration and Collaboration Agreement with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM") in Chile to explore 2,002 km2 of mining concessions for new copper deposits beneath electrically resistive caliche.

Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ivanhoe Electric, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", "target", "project" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect Ivanhoe Electric's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the timing and receipt of pending assay results; planned and ongoing drilling at the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project, including the plan to complete a total of 16,000 meters of drilling by the end of 2026, since the program began in November 2025; the interpretation of the orientation, continuity and extent of mineralization and the location of the source of the mineralizing system; and the results of surveying, drilling and other exploration activities. The Bisbee Mining District is not part of the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project, and mineralization and historic production at Bisbee are not indicative of mineralization or potential at the Gleeson Copper-Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including changes in the prices of copper or other metals Ivanhoe Electric is exploring for; the results of exploration and drilling activities and/or the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations; the final assessment of exploration results and information that is preliminary; the significant risk and hazards associated with any future mining operations, extensive regulation by the U.S. government as well as local governments; changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with Ivanhoe Electric to perform as agreed; and the impact of political, economic and other uncertainties associated with operating in foreign countries, and the global economy. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and risk factors described in Ivanhoe Electric's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed and other disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Ivanhoe Electric cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable securities laws, Ivanhoe Electric does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, and Ivanhoe Electric expressly disclaims any requirement to do so.

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