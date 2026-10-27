Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin is pleased to announce that Jonathan Wang has joined the Company as the Vice President of Investor Relations, effective October 26, 2026. He joins Ivanhoe Electric's executive team based in Tempe, Arizona.

Jonathan has extensive experience in investor relations, capital markets and investment banking. Prior to joining Ivanhoe Electric, Jonathan spent more than 15 years in New York in investment banking and private equity. Jonathan was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs, an investment banking associate at Bank of America Securities, and then joined BlackRock in 2017. At BlackRock, Jonathan rose to Managing Director at Long-Term Private Capital where he oversaw investor relations for a $4.3 billion investment fund, managing relationships with more than 50 global institutional investors and supporting over $5 billion in capital markets transactions.

Jonathan holds a JD and MBA from the University of Southern California and Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and Mandarin from the University of Arizona.

Mr. Melvin commented: "We are excited to have Jonathan join our leadership team at Ivanhoe Electric. He brings a wealth of experience across investment banking and investor relations that will make him a valuable leader of our investor relations functions. Jonathan will also be a key contributor to our corporate financing and growth strategies. I look forward to working with Jonathan."

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a United States-based, technology-driven minerals exploration and development company with a focus on copper and other critical metals vital to electric transmission and generation, manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. Our wholly owned assets are located in the United States, led by our advanced-stage Santa Cruz Copper Project on private land in Arizona. We operate exploration joint ventures and alliances in Saudi Arabia with Maaden, in Chile with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM"), and in the United States with BHP. We use our powerful Typhoon geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics software provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process in the search for new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals.

We are committed to the establishment of strong relationships with our local communities and the responsible development of our projects by incorporating best practices for health, safety and environmental standards, water management, protection of local cultural heritage and biodiversity, and minimizing our environmental footprint.

Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com

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Ivanhoe Electric's investor relations website located at www.ivanhoeelectric.com should be considered Ivanhoe Electric's recognized distribution channel for purposes of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation FD.

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