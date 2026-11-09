Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated as of November 5, 2026 with Justin Deveault, Andrew Clarke and Rory Munroe (the "Vendors") to acquire the Echo Property (the "Property"), comprising eight mineral claims in British Columbia, located approximately 10km from Cowichan Lake, on Vancouver Island. Two of the mineral claims, covering an aggregate of 85 hectares, have been granted, while the remaining six mineral claims, covering an additional 357 hectares, are currently under application. Technical and historical information surrounding the Property will be released shortly.

Under the Agreement, to acquire the Property Sasquatch is obligated to issue an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to the Vendors, and the Vendors will retain a 2% NSR. The Shares will be issued a price of $0.105 per Share, representing a purchase price of $131,250. When issued, the Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the transaction is anticipated to take place on or about November 13, 2026.

Justin Deveault is a director of the Company, and accordingly the Agreement and the transaction represented thereby is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. In considering and unanimously approving the Agreement and the transaction (with Mr. Deveault abstaining), there were no materially contrary views, abstentions (except as required by corporate law) or disagreements by any director of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to executing the Agreement, which is reasonable given the Mi 61-101 exemptions noted above.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on reclamation of waste rock, both at legacy mine sites and in areas where logging roads have encountered and been constructed with significant volumes of mineralized material. In many cases, waste rock at such sites is easily accessible, occurs in significant volumes, and can contain potentially economic grades of copper, gold, silver and other valuable minerals. Removing the high-sulphide material from the waste at these sites (which includes both valuable minerals but also potentially harmful elements such as sulphur, lead and arsenic) can often be effectively done through a relatively simple ore-sorting process, and the high-sulphide material can be removed from the site and sold to an existing end processor. This process can allow the Company to address environmental and other hazards while adding critical minerals and other valuable elements to the supply chain, all while minimizing the need to add new mines and/or mining infrastructure. To this end, the Company has acquired and is assessing a number of project areas that have waste rock potential, including the Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, the Alberni Claim Group (about 90km from Mount Sicker), and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323023