Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: CTLOF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from three drill holes at its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project" or "Howells Lake"), located in the homelands of the Eabametoong First Nation, Thunder Bay Mining Division, approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in northwestern Ontario, Canada. All three holes intersected antimony and gold, extending a mineralized system for which Micon International Limited ("Micon") has outlined an exploration target measured in millions of tonnes at multi-percent antimony grades.

Highlights:

Further East Zone results: Three additional holes extend East Zone antimony mineralization 100 metres ("m") northwest of previously reported high-grade intersections. Results include 4.0 m grading 4.52% antimony in HWL-2026-021. Assays have now been reported from 18 holes at Howells Lake, 14 of them in the East Zone.

Three additional holes extend East Zone antimony mineralization 100 metres ("m") northwest of previously reported high-grade intersections. Results include 4.0 m grading 4.52% antimony in HWL-2026-021. Assays have now been reported from 18 holes at Howells Lake, 14 of them in the East Zone. Independent exploration target: Micon has outlined an exploration target for Howells Lake of 2 to 6 million tonnes grading 3% to 8% antimony , which the 2026 drill program is now testing.

Micon has outlined an exploration target for Howells Lake of , which the 2026 drill program is now testing. 16 holes awaiting assays: Results are pending for 16 East Zone holes already drilled, including two awaiting overlimit antimony analysis.

Results are pending for 16 East Zone holes already drilled, including two awaiting overlimit antimony analysis. Additional drilling planned: The Company plans eight additional East Zone holes before the end of November 2026.

"Micon's independent target puts a scale on the project for the first time, while drilling continues to extend the East Zone," said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One Energy. "Our focus now is to test that range and build the data that we need for an initial mineral resource estimate."

Independent Exploration Target

Micon, the independent consultant that authored the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Howells Lake Project (see news release dated September 22, 2026), subsequently advised the Company that drilling data to date supports an exploration target for Howells Lake of 2 to 6 million tonnes grading 3% to 8% antimony ("Sb"). The target was outlined by Micon on the basis of the significant intersections returned by the 2026 drilling, the historical drilling results, and the fact that the mineralization remains open. The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The target is a range for Howells Lake mineralization. Drilling to date, including the three holes reported here, is consistent with the target range. The 2026 drill program continues to test it, and the results build the data needed for an initial mineral resource estimate for the East Zone.

Northwest Drilling Results

The three holes reported here, HWL-2026-021, HWL-2026-022 and HWL-2026-023, extend Sb mineralization 100 m northwest of the previously reported high-grade East Zone intersections. HWL-2026-021 intersected 4.0 m grading 4.52% Sb, including 2.0 m at 7.96% Sb, from 120 m to 124 m downhole, approximately 40 m below the high-grade mineralization identified in HWL-2026-006 and HWL-2026-007 (released on May 15, 2026 and July 7, 2026), and 2.0 m grading 3.93% Sb from 165 m to 167 m.

HWL-2026-023 intersected 5.0 m grading 1.66% Sb, including 2.0 m at 3.10% Sb, from 60 m to 65 m downhole. HWL-2026-022 intersected 13.0 m grading 0.59% Sb and 0.23 g/t gold ("Au") from 204 m to 217 m downhole, 5.42 m grading 1.66% Sb from 225 m to 230.42 m, and 10.8 m grading 0.36 g/t Au from 219 m to 229.8 m (Table 1).

Current drilling is focused on extending the East Zone to the northwest, along a trend of approximately 300°. HWL-2026-023 has confirmed that mineralization continues in this direction as the host rock changes from porphyry to intensely sericite-silica altered volcanic rocks, indicating that the mineralized system is not confined to the porphyry. All three holes were drilled to depths beyond the main East Zone and confirmed additional areas of Au ± Sb mineralization within graphitic metasediments and volcanic stratigraphy. These gold intersections improve the Company's understanding of mineralization west of and below the East Zone and will help assess gold's potential inclusion in a future mineral resource. Additional drilling has been completed further to the northwest and at greater depths, where the East Zone remains open.

Reported assay intervals are core lengths. True widths have not been determined.

Next Steps

The next phase comprises results from 16 holes already drilled at Howells Lake and eight additional holes planned before the end of November. The 2026 drill program has now drilled over 12,000 m toward a 2026 objective of 15,000 m (see the news release dated September 29, 2026) and builds towards the 20,000 m program recommended by Micon. The additional holes are directed at the East Zone, with holes planned to depths of up to 400 m below surface. Assays will be released as they are received.

Table 1. Length-weighted Sb assay results from the current batch of drill holes. Length-weighted Sb assay results from the current batch of drill holes.

Note: Reported intervals represent core lengths; true widths have not been estimated due to insufficient geological information. All individual samples included in weighted intercept averages are >0.1% Sb and between 0.3 m and 1.0 m length.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Sb

(%) Au

(g/t) HWL-2026-021

°200 / -57° 110 113 3.0 0.73

120 124 4.0 4.52

including 2.0 7.96

165 167 2.0 3.93

166 170.5 4.5

0.30 174 178 4.0 0.62 0.19 HWL-2026-022

°200 / -67° 107.02 111.68 4.66 0.68

including 1.64

0.41 204 217 13.0 0.59 0.23 219 229.8 10.8

0.36 225 230.42 5.42 1.66

HWL-2026-023

°200 / -55° 51 59 8.0

0.28 60 65 5.0 1.66

including 2.0 3.10

206 209 3.0 0.21 0.49

Figure 1. Plan-view geology map of the Howells Lake Project. Assays from the current release are from drill holes with collars highlighted in red circles. Cross-section location for Figure 2 shown on map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12034/323022_cc6d13b284a688c2_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross-section A-B (shown in Figure 1), highlighting drilling and Sb assays to the northwest, including HWL-2026-021, HWL-2026-022, HWL-2026-023 (this release). Sb assays above 0.1% are shown as colour-coded bars by grade. Section is 200 m thick and looking 340° or approximately perpendicular to the East Zone trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12034/323022_cc6d13b284a688c2_002full.jpg

QA/QC and Sampling Procedures

Samples of NQ diamond drill core were sawed at Critical One Energy's operations at Howells Lake, Ontario. One-half of the core was retained for reference, and one-half was added to sample bags. Blanks of barren diabase rock, antimony-gold standards, and duplicates were inserted every 20 samples. Laboratory "Barren Wash" was completed during crushing and pulverizing, and additional blanks were inserted after visible high-grade antimony and/or visible gold. Samples, standards, and blanks were bagged, tagged, and delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples are crushed and prepared for analysis in Calgary, Alberta. Antimony and 30 additional elements were analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-OES finish (201-079). Overlimit antimony analyses (>5% Sb) were reanalyzed by ALS Vancouver via sodium peroxide fusion XRF (ME-XRF15c). AGAT and ALS Laboratories are internationally accredited laboratories.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Matthew Trenkler, P. Geo., Chief Geological Officer of Critical One Energy Inc., a "Qualified Person", as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Verification included a review of laboratory assay certificates, drill logs, chain-of-custody records, blank/standard/duplicate statistics, and review of collar and down-hole survey data. No QA/QC failures were identified. The exploration target disclosed in this news release was prepared by Micon International Limited, and its disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Trenkler.

William J. Lewis, P.Geo., of Micon International Limited, is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company. Mr. Lewis has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating to Micon's exploration target, including the tonnage and antimony grade ranges and the basis for those ranges.

Investor Awareness

The Company has posted its Q4 2026 investor presentation, its Q4 2026 fact sheet and an investor package index on its website. Investors can subscribe to Company updates at criticaloneenergy.com/investors.

The Company has expanded its investor outreach in Canada and the United States to help investors follow progress at Howells Lake.

Primoris Group Inc. has provided media and investor relations services to the Company since May 16, 2022. It currently distributes Company news and coordinates financial media coverage for C$3,500 per month. On June 1, 2026, the Company engaged Hedgehog Trader to independently prepare and present technical analysis of the Company on X for C$2,300 per month. Both arrangements continue month to month with no fixed or currently expected end date. Total fees depend on the duration of each engagement. Financial Survival Network, hosted by Kerry Lutz, will provide sponsored management interviews, written coverage and a live investor webcast through YouTube, Substack and its network. The total fee is US$20,000 for a three-month term from November 2, 2026 to February 1, 2027.

Separately, Red Cloud Securities Inc., a registered investment dealer, has provided market stabilization and market-making services for the Company's common shares on the CSE since June 1, 2024. The Company pays Red Cloud C$5,000 per month in cash. Red Cloud uses its own capital to support an orderly market. Its mandate excludes investor relations and promotional activities.

All four providers deal at arm's length with the Company. Compensation under the current arrangements is entirely in cash. No shares, options or other securities form part of the compensation, and no fee is tied to the Company's share price or trading volume.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company dedicated to advancing its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project as a new North American source of antimony for defence, energy storage, industrial applications, and high-performance technologies such as data centres and semiconductors. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada, hosts high-grade antimony mineralization confirmed through a modern drilling program. The Company's objective is to advance Howells Lake as a potential Canadian source of antimony and help reduce North America's dependence on foreign supply.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information in this news release also includes statements relating to the exploration target, the planned initial mineral resource estimate and its timing, the 2026 drill program and the timing and release of assay results.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323022