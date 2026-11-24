Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: CTLOF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO, will speak on an infrastructure panel at the Ontario Critical Minerals Forum in Toronto on November 25, 2026. The panel will examine how Ontario can finance and deliver the roads and regional infrastructure behind its critical minerals projects. The Company will also present at OTC Markets' Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on December 2, 2026, and at the AXINO Mining Forum in Germany in April 2027.

Ontario Critical Minerals Forum

The panel, "Building the Infrastructure to Unlock Ontario's Critical Minerals Opportunity," will examine which infrastructure investments unlock the most projects, who carries the early-stage risk before mines reach investment decisions, and how First Nations move from consultation to an ownership and leadership role in regional infrastructure. It follows the Government of Canada's October 21, 2026 announcement that it will commit up to C$1 billion over three years to the Ring of Fire's road infrastructure, matching Ontario's C$1 billion commitment.

Critical One's flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake") is located approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor, in the homelands of the Eabametoong First Nation. Mr. Parnham will discuss how regional infrastructure decisions affect projects such as Howells Lake, and what the Company has learned about building trust early with its First Nation partner.

Mr. Parnham will join representatives from the Building Ontario Fund, First Nations leadership, and the Major Projects Office's Indigenous Advisory Council.

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

On December 2, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Mr. Parnham will present live and take investor questions in real time at this online conference, hosted by OTC Markets' Virtual Investor Conferences. He will discuss the binding memorandum of understanding with Solar International Core Canada (see news release dated October 29, 2026) and the Micon exploration target (see news release dated November 9, 2026). Registration is free at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

AXINO Mining Forum 2027

Critical One exhibited at the 2026 edition of the AXINO Mining Forum, and will return once again as a co-exhibitor on April 9 and 10, 2027, in Messe Stuttgart, Germany. Its participation includes a company presentation on the AXINO stage and a German-language fact sheet for investors. The forum is organized by AXINO Capital GmbH as part of the INVEST Stuttgart investment fair. Details are available at www.miningforum.de.

Upcoming Project Milestones

Critical One's near-term priorities at Howells Lake include reporting pending East Zone drill assays, advancing metallurgical evaluation with Process Research ORTECH, and completing the technical work required for an initial mineral resource estimate targeted for Q1 2027.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company dedicated to advancing its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project as a new North American source of antimony for defence, energy storage, industrial applications, and high-performance technologies such as data centres and semiconductors. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada, hosts high-grade antimony mineralization confirmed through a modern drilling program. The Company's objective is to advance Howells Lake as a potential Canadian source of antimony and help reduce North America's dependence on foreign supply.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325381