Italian PV equipment manufacturer Ecoprogetti has delivered a fully-automated, industrial line for the recycling of end-of-life solar modules to Haiki+ Group, an Italian circular economy and environmental services company. It has been operational since early 2025 in Sale, northwestern Italy, at a recycling and waste treatment plant. It is capable of processing up to 120 solar panels each hour, equivalent to approximately 4 tonnes an hour. This capacity corresponds to a nominal potential of around 700,000 tonnes annually if in continuous operation. It currently operates with an uptime of 94%, which ...

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