Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has announced its new Eolia X Series of residential split air-to-air heat pumps, designed to provide space heating and cooling in Japanese homes. Initially conceived for the Japanese market, new range comprises several capacity classes, with rated cooling outputs from 2.2 kW to 9.0 kW and rated heating outputs from 2.5 kW to 10.6 kW. Maximum heating capacity reaches 11.8 kW, depending on the model. The systems use R32 (difluoromethane) refrigerant, with a global warming potential (GWP) of 675 and refrigerant charges ranging from 0.70 kg to 1.68 kg across ...

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