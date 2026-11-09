Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has finalized its acquisition of Birmingham, UK-based Truflo Marine, formerly a part of IMI plc. The acquisition is a major step toward FMD's expansion of valve and actuator design and manufacturing capabilities for mission-critical naval systems serving a global customer base.

"With Truflo Marine now part of Fairbanks Morse Defense, we are strengthening the trusted industrial base that allied navies rely on," said Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier. "Many of the systems that ensure the safety, survivability and operational effectiveness of submarines and surface vessels operate out of sight, but their reliability is absolutely essential to every mission at sea. Truflo Marine's advanced valve engineering has played a vital role in safeguarding naval platforms and crews for decades. By bringing that expertise into the FMD portfolio, we are reinforcing America's maritime industrial base and its ability to keep U.S. and allied fleets mission-ready."

Truflo Marine valves are currently operational in more than 37 allied navies worldwide. The acquisition strengthens global support for the integrated systems that power, regulate and protect modern naval vessels. Through its extensive presence in the United Kingdom and Australia, Truflo Marine provides a secure, sovereign industrial base and end-to-end sustainment for the AUKUS submarine program, supported by FMD's decades of expertise in subsea and surface propulsion for U.S. and allied fleets.

From propulsion and cooling to ballast and safety systems, high-performance valves play a critical role in ensuring reliability and survivability. By combining Truflo Marine's specialized engineering expertise with the Fairbanks manufacturing and service network, both companies will be better positioned to deliver integrated solutions that help allied navies operate in increasingly demanding maritime environments.

The acquisition includes Truflo Marine's Birmingham, UK facility and approximately 270 employees, further increasing FMD's operational footprint. This expanded engineering and manufacturing base enhances capacity to deliver high-performance components that advance fleet readiness.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is a trusted naval partner delivering battle-proven, ship-wide systems and lifecycle support to solve the fleet's toughest challenges and help ensure the fleets we serve are never outpaced and never outmatched. Building on more than 150 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise, FMD delivers an expansive portfolio of mission-critical technologies from power and propulsion systems to davits, valves, fans and other essential marine systems engineered to perform in the world's most demanding environments. With advanced manufacturing capabilities and a growing global service network, FMD provides the technology, expertise and responsive support sailors rely on wherever and whenever the mission demands. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

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Contacts:

Fairbanks Morse Media Contact:

Mercom Communications

Wendy Prabhu

US: +1.512.347.0300

UK: +44.203.617.1930