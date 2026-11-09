Aeva (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Aeva management will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Industrials Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: November 17, 2026

55th Nasdaq London Investor Conference

Location: London, England

Date: December 9, 2026

Fireside time: 10:30am GMT

Aeva Booth at CES 2027

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: January 6-9, 2027

West Hall, Booth #6841

29th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: January 13, 2027

Institutional investors can contact their sales representative at each hosting organization to register and request a meeting.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving, manufacturing automation and smart infrastructure, to robotics and consumer devices. Aeva is accelerating autonomy with its groundbreaking perception platform that integrates lidar-on-chip technology, system-on-chip processing, and perception algorithms onto silicon leveraging silicon photonics. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position simultaneously, allowing automated devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Eve, Aeva Omni, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109827544/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Michelle Chang

press@aeva.ai

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai