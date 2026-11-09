Vinamilk's Optimum Gold Becomes Sole Vietnamese Winner in Infant Formula Category at World Branding Awards

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk's premium infant formula, Optimum Gold, has been named "Brand of the Year" at the prestigious World Branding Awards 2026-2027, becoming the sole Vietnamese winner in the highly competitive Infant Formula category. Presented at Hampton Court Palace in the United Kingdom, the award underscores Vinamilk's efforts to meet growing demand for scientifically advanced, transparent early childhood nutrition and deliver world-class products through research and innovation.

A Validation of Consumer Trust

Organised by the London-based non-profit World Branding Forum (WBF), the awards assess brands through brand valuation (30%), consumer market research (40%) and public voting (30%). With consumer research and voting accounting for 70% of the score, the recognition highlights parents' confidence in Optimum Gold. In infant nutrition, where parental choices affect children's health and development, consumer confidence is the ultimate measure of a brand's success.

This emphasis on consumer feedback makes this recognition particularly significant for Vinamilk, as it reflects the confidence families place in Optimum Gold alongside the brand's commercial performance.

"Infant formula is one of our toughest categories. Parents are making vital choices for their children, so the bar is very high," said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum. "Optimum Gold won because it delivered on all three of our measures: the science, the commercial strength, and genuine support from parents."

Supporting Parents Through Nutritional Innovation

The recognition reflects Vinamilk's sustained investment in nutritional research. In November 2024, the company relaunched Optimum Gold as Vietnam's first infant formula to feature a combination of six Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), including DFL and 3-FL.

Inspired by nutrients found in breast milk, the formulation combines ingredients designed to support digestion and nutrient absorption:

Advanced Six-HMO complex: Nourishes beneficial gut bacteria to support natural immunity.

Digestive support: Includes alpha-Lactalbumin-rich whey protein and soluble fibres (GOS/FOS).

Probiotic support: Contains 2 billion BB-12 and LGG probiotics to support nutrient absorption.

"This recognition is a source of immense pride for Vinamilk and Vietnam's nutrition industry," said Mr. Nguyen Quang Tri, Chief Marketing Officer of Vinamilk. "Every innovation starts with one question: How can we better support parents? This drives us to research and apply the latest global nutritional advances."

Empowering the Modern Parenting Journey

Vinamilk recognises the expectations and pressures behind parenting decisions, and is committed to helping parents make informed choices about the ingredients, origins, safety and quality of their children's nutrition.

"We understand the pressures parents face and strive to pioneer nutritional solutions inspired by breast milk," added Mr. Nguyen Quang Tri. "With Optimum Gold, Vietnam's first six-HMO formula, we hope to offer greater peace of mind when exclusive breastfeeding is not feasible."

Further reinforcing consumer trust, Vinamilk submitted Optimum Gold for independent testing by the Clean Label Project (USA). The product surpassed mandatory US FDA food safety requirements for potential contaminants and earned the organisation's First 1,000 Day Promise certification and Purity Award.

These certifications complement the branding award, recognising product safety and purity alongside consumer confidence. Together, they underscore Vinamilk's commitment to nutritional science and quality standards that address parents' concerns.

As Vinamilk celebrates its 50th anniversary, the "Brand of the Year" title marks another milestone in its international development and commitment to nutritional science, product quality and supporting families.

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