Freeport Resources' wholly-owned Yandera Copper Project ranks as one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in Asia.

Significant interest in the Yandera Copper Project including requested meetings with a number of Chinese mining companies who have reviewed the project has led to the roadshow in China.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Freeport Resources Inc. (TSXV: FRI) (OTCQB: FEERF) (FSE: 4XH) ("Freeport Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a China roadshow to include meetings with interested financial institutions, mining companies, and infrastructure companies, to be held November 9-13, 2026. Freeport Resources' wholly-owned, prefeasibility stage Yandera Copper Project, one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in Asia, is located 95 kilometres southwest of the northern seaport of Madang in Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

"The Yandera Copper Project is situated in the highly prolific PNG Orogenic Belt, the same geological arc as some of the world's largest gold and copper deposits including Grasberg, Frieda River, Porgera, Lihir, Wafi-Golpu and Kainantu. PNG's proximity to China, the world's largest copper refiner and consumer, positions the Yandera Copper Project as an attractive potential long-term source of copper supply. To leverage potential joint venture and strategic partners, and investors needed to move Yandera through to feasibility study and final investment decision, Freeport is prioritizing engagement with key copper consumers and refiners in China. The Roadshow will give interested parties the opportunity to engage directly with Freeport Resources' executives and senior technical team," commented Nathan Chutas, Director and Senior VP Operations.

Yandera - One of the World's Largest Undeveloped Copper Projects

Exploration License ("EL") 1335, which is pending renewal, covers a 245.5 square kilometer tenement comprising the Yandera Copper Project. Approximately US$225 million in exploration and development expenditures have been spent on EL 1335 since 2005. Work completed and studies funded to date include approximately 154,600 meters of exploration drilling, the vast majority of which has focused on the Yandera Central deposit, as well as scoping studies, engineering studies, environmental studies, the 2017 Pre-Feasibility Study*, related infrastructure studies, and recently completed optimization studies.

The Pre-Feasibility Study titled, Independent Technical Report on the Yandera Project - Pre-Feasibility Study*, prepared by Worley Parsons, with an effective date of November 27, 2017, estimated a historical open-pit, Measured and Indicated Resources of 728 million tonnes grading 0.39% copper equivalent.

* Independent Technical Report on the Yandera Project - Pre-Feasibility Study, prepared for Era Resources Inc. and dated effective November 27, 2017. The study was prepared prior to the Company acquiring an interest in the Yandera Project, and is derived from historical estimates which the Company is not treating as current. This information is intended to provide readers with context on historical analysis conducted on the Yandera Project, however the Company cautions that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates in respect of the Yandera Project as current and any analysis conducted by previous owners of the Project may rely upon assumptions which are no longer reasonable or accurate in the context of the current market.

Yandera - Definitive Feasibility Study

Renewal of EL 1335 along with project financing will allow Freeport Resources to commence work on a Definitive Feasibility Study to advance the Yandera Copper Project toward a Final Investment Decision. Concurrent with the Definitive Feasibility Study program planning, Freeport Resources is continuing discussions with all key international strategic investors and prospective partners for development of the Yandera Copper Project. Demand for copper is undergoing unprecedented structural change driven by the global energy transition with mined copper supply forecast to enter a deficit position in the coming years.

The Definitive Feasibility Study will build on earlier work undertaken with local and regional communities to determine opportunities to achieve mutually beneficial partnerships and sustainable long-term social benefits related to job creation, indigenous advancement, health and wellness, environment, education and community development.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nathan Chutas, PhD, CPG, Senior Vice-President of Operations for Freeport Resources, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Chutas has reviewed and approved the technical content in this announcement.

About Freeport Resources Inc.

Freeport Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus on advancing the development of the Yandera copper-gold-molybdenum project, located in Madang Province, Papua New Guinea. The Yandera project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world covering approximately 245.5 square kilometers.

Please visit www.freeportresources.com or contact the email address below for more information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "intends" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Many uncertainties and factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks related to the exploration and development of the Yandera Copper Project; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; and risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

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