Sales of residential battery storage systems in the Netherlands have more than doubled over the past nine months ahead of the phaseout of the country's net-metering scheme for residential PV at the end of this year, according to Sunergy Research, a Dutch energy supplier specializing in services for residential solar owners. "Net metering will end on Jan. 1, and the market will change drastically for consumers," Sunergy Research CEO Rolf Heynen told ESS news. "For many years, solar panels were easy to sell thanks to net metering and a very clear business case, with electricity prices stable at ...

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