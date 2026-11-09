NAMSA and Advanced Medical Solutions Announce Preferred Partnership

NAMSA's testing, biological safety, regulatory and clinical research services will support the accelerated development and global market access of AMS's tissue-healing portfolio.

TOLEDO, Ohio and WINSFORD, England, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering end-to-end development services, and Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS), an independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technologies, today announced they have entered into a preferred partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of AMS's product portfolio.

Under the agreement, Advanced Medical Solutions gains consolidated access to NAMSA's full suite of services, from regulatory, quality and biological safety consulting, to biocompatibility, chemical characterization, microbiology and package integrity testing, through clinical research spanning study design, trial execution and post-market evidence generation. Bringing these services together under a single partner is designed to reduce handoffs between providers, improve continuity across development programs, and shorten the path from design to market.

"AMS has been a valued partner for many years, and this agreement reflects the strong foundation of trust, collaboration, and shared purpose built over that time. This strategic partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our relationship, bringing together AMS's innovation in tissue healing and NAMSA's expertise across preclinical testing, biological safety, regulatory strategy, and clinical planning. Together, we aim to accelerate and streamline the path to market and enhance outcomes for the customers and patients we proudly serve," said Brian Smith, CEO, NAMSA.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Winsford, UK, Advanced Medical Solutions designs and manufactures surgical and advanced wound care medical devices marketed under brands including LIQUIBAND, RESORBA, ActivHeal, VITAClip, IFABOND, LIQUIBANDFIX8, LIQUIFIX and Seal-G. Its portfolio spans tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and sealants, alongside advanced wound care dressings, with products sold in more than 100 countries.

MedTech manufacturers continue to face evolving regulatory requirements and rising demands for clinical and biological safety evidence. More stringent expectations can extend development timelines, increase costs and delay patient access. NAMSA's integrated model gives sponsors a single partner across preclinical, testing, regulatory and clinical services, helping them manage risk earlier and move products forward more efficiently.

"Formalising this preferred partnership is a natural evolution of the trust and collaborative success our teams have built over many years. By integrating NAMSA's comprehensive preclinical and clinical expertise with our surgical and advanced wound care pipeline, we gain the expertise needed to clear regulatory hurdles and bring our technologies to patients much faster," Advanced Medical Solutions.

ABOUT NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world's leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering end-to-end development services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients' products through the product development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From preclinical and clinical research to medical device testing and regulatory compliance, NAMSA is the industry's premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Visit: www.namsa.com

ABOUT ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AIM: AMS) is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LIQUIBAND, RESORBA, ActivHeal, VITAClip, IFABOND, LIQUIBANDFIX8, LIQUIFIX and Seal-G. Advanced Medical Solutions also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal brand as well as under white label. Established in 1991, AMS operates through 24 international sites and counts more than 1,800 employees worldwide. For more information, please see www.admedsol.com.

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