Bybit RWA Earn Expands On-Chain Access to JPE, a Japanese High-Dividend Equity Strategy Managed by SBI Asset Management

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, is excited to add JPE, a Plume product backed by JX, to Bybit RWA Earn, the first equity product on the platform, broadening user access beyond fixed-income strategies into the dynamic Japanese equity markets. The underlying fund exposure is managed by SBI Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SBI AM).

The underlying JX token is issued by DigiFT, a digital asset exchange for institutional-grade real-world assets. JX is designed to provide accredited or institutional investors with on-chain exposure to a Japanese High Dividend Equity Fund Strategy managed by SBI AM which is a subsidiary of SBI Global Asset Management Co., Ltd.

The underlying JX token is issued on Ethereum. Plume, the Open Finance platform for institutional assets, provides the JPE wrapper offered through Bybit RWA Earn. Subscriptions and redemptions through Bybit are denominated in USDC, with a minimum subscription of 5,000 USDC. All on-chain gas fees are covered by Bybit, and subscribers enjoy zero subscription and redemption fees, and a T+5 settlement cycle (excluding non-trading days in Japan, Singapore, and the United States).

"Ecosystem synergy is crucial in the new era of real-world asset tokenization. Bybit is excited to bring on-chain access to another world-class traditional asset to our users, with Plume and DigiFT delivering institutional-grade infrastructure. The quality of the underlying strategy and the caliber of our partners reflect the standard of access our users deserve," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot & Assets at Bybit.

"Our focus at Plume is taking institutional grade assets across borders and putting them to work onchain. JX is the first time a Japanese asset manager's listed-equity strategy has come onchain through regulated infrastructure, and it's the kind of bridge that moves onchain finance beyond crypto-native assets to the strategies that shape global portfolios," said Ryan Wen, Chief Operating Officer of Plume.

"Our collaboration with Plume demonstrates how tokenization can connect financial markets with the digital asset ecosystem. We're pleased to support Plume in this initiative with Bybit and look forward to exploring further opportunities together," said Henry Zhang, Founder and Group CEO of DigiFT.

A New Asset Class for RWA Earn

Bybit RWA Earn has redefined on-chain access to traditional markets for everyday investors diversifying into global opportunities since the platform went live in June 2026. The unique platform removes barriers to entry to institutional-grade tokenized products across fixed-income and credit strategies for eligible Bybit users.

With JPE, Bybit RWA Earn now extends into equity markets for the first time, offering users indirect exposure to Japanese equities through a professionally managed fund with a disciplined investment approach.

Terms and conditions apply. For restricted regions, eligibility criteria, detailed product information and yield mechanisms, and other requirements, users may visit: Bybit RWA Earn Introduces JPE: Access SBI's Japanese High-Dividend Equity Strategy

Disclaimer: RWA Earn is not principal protected and involves risk of loss. APR figures shown are based on historical NAV performance, are not guaranteed, and may change over time. Actual returns may differ materially. Availability varies by jurisdiction and user eligibility.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

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