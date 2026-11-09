Filament has shipped PEX010 to King's College London for SLEEPY, a feasibility study of giving psilocybin just before sleep.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (FSE: 4YX0) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Rhelion" or the "Company") an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company develops, manufactures and supplies PEX010, its patented, standardized, GMP manufactured botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to clinical research and compassionate access programs at leading institutions worldwide.

The Company is pleased to announce that Filament has shipped PEX010 to King's College London for the feasibility study titled "Sleep Blinding Psilocybin: A feasibility study" (ISRCTN10648713), known as SLEEPY.

SLEEPY will evaluate a way of giving psilocybin just before sleep so that participants cannot tell whether they received it, in healthy volunteers. The study is led by Dr. Raphael Rifkin-Zybutz at King's College London. King's College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust are the sponsors of the study. Filament is not the sponsor of the study and is not responsible for its conduct.

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide. PEX010 is available in a standardized dosing range of 1, 5 and 25 mg from a single drug candidate, with a 0.5 mg dose to follow, produced using Filament's proprietary and patented extraction, purification and stabilization methods, giving investigators consistent composition across every dose, every study and every research site. On April 30, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its lead drug candidate, PEX010, and its portfolio of 78 issued patents across 13 patent families.

About Rhelion Life Sciences:

Rhelion Life Sciences is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the supply of PEX010 to the SLEEPY study; the conduct, enrolment and progress of the study; the potential of giving psilocybin just before sleep to improve blinding in psilocybin research; demand for standardized natural psilocybin; the anticipated future availability of a 0.5 mg dose alongside the existing 1, 5 and 25 mg doses; the completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament and Psilo Scientific Ltd. to manufacture and supply PEX010; the performance by King's College London, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and Filament of their respective obligations under their agreement; the continued progression, enrolment and funding of the study; that the study will be able to show whether psilocybin can be given before sleep without participants telling whether they received it; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including ethics, import and export authorizations; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: the risk that any party does not perform its obligations under their agreement; the risk that the study does not proceed, enrol or progress as anticipated; the risk that the study does not produce positive or meaningful results; the risk that funding for the study is reduced, delayed or withdrawn; delays in regulatory permitting, including ethics, import and export authorizations; regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that the 0.5 mg dose does not become available as anticipated; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access, together with the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.

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