The agency identifies unclear first-screen messaging, forms that ask for too much information and inaccurate tracking as the most common conversion issues.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - IT Monks Agency, a WordPress development agency, has released a 10-point website conversion checklist based on reviews conducted across more than 100 websites.

The checklist is designed to help teams identify what is preventing a page from converting before rewriting website copy or spending more to drive additional traffic.





Image Caption: IT Monks' 10-point website conversion audit focuses on the issues most likely to affect performance and revenue. Image source: DesignRush

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Across the websites reviewed, IT Monks said three checks fail most often:

The first screen does not clearly explain what the company does Forms ask for more information than visitors are ready to provide Tracking reports differ from what actually happened

The agency identified inaccurate tracking as the most damaging of the three because it can obscure other conversion problems and leave teams optimizing against data that does not accurately reflect visitor behavior.

"Teams can spend quarters optimizing against numbers that were never accurate in the first place," said Alex Osmichenko, CEO of IT Monks Agency. "The point of the checklist is to identify what is failing before adding more traffic or rewriting a page, then prioritize the fixes most likely to affect revenue."

IT Monks said its process provides clients with a written report that scores each point and prioritizes recommended fixes by their potential effect on revenue.

The 10-point website conversion audit is available in IT Monks Agency's LinkedIn post.

To learn more about IT Monks Agency, visit https://itmonks.com/.

About IT Monks:

IT Monks is a global WordPress agency providing full-cycle digital services across web design, web development, and digital promotion. The agency helps brands create and manage digital experiences through WordPress expertise, strategic solutions, and technical support designed to meet evolving business needs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322261