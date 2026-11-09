CAIRDAC, SA, a pre-revenue-stage medtech company developing ALPS, a leadless, self-powered cardiac pacing system, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rinda Sama to its Board of Directors. His appointment adds deep manufacturing, quality and operational experience to the Board and follows the recent appointment of Raymond W. Cohen as Chairman.

"Mr. Sama's extensive experience in manufacturing, quality systems and operational scale-up for complex implantable devices will be extremely valuable to our Company as we prepare for clinical evaluation and the next stages of development," said Edouard Fonck, Chief Executive Officer of CAIRDAC.

Mr. Sama currently serves as CEO of Spiro Medical, a company focused on treating asthma employing a proprietary neuromodulation system. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of publicly traded Axonics, Inc. where he was accountable for manufacturing and quality and the operational infrastructure that supported the company's commercial growth. Axonics was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2024. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sama held various operations and quality leadership roles at numerous medtech companies. He brings over two decades of medical-device experience to CAIRDAC's Board.

"CAIRDAC has developed a differentiated energy-harvesting pacing platform," said Rinda Sama. "I look forward to supporting the team as it prepares ALPS for first-in-human evaluation and builds the quality, manufacturing and operating capabilities needed for future scale-up."

About CAIRDAC

The global pacemaker market is estimated at approximately $5.5 billion. CAIRDAC is developing ALPS, a leadless pacing platform designed to support dual-chamber pacing and future conduction system pacing while reducing reliance on conventional battery-limited architectures. Following preclinical results reported in a 2026 Europace abstract, the company is preparing for its first-in-human study, with a development pathway targeting CE marking in Europe before a U.S. pivotal study. Current investors include Mérieux Equity Partners, Supernova Invest, Bpifrance, Sham Innovation Santé and Crédit Agricole Touraine et Poitou.

The device is investigational and not yet available for sale.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Laurence Ehlinger

Laurence.Ehlinger@cairdac.com

+33 1 47 46 85 15

www.cairdac.com