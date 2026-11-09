Nordea Bank Abp: Inside information: Nordea receives verdict in case about anti-money laundering measures from 2012 to 2015

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Inside Information

9 November 2026 at 14.50 EET

Copenhagen City Court has today delivered its verdict in the more than ten-year-old case as to whether Nordea's anti-money laundering processes and controls were adequate in the period 2012-15. Nordea has not been charged with money laundering or with assisting in money laundering.

The Court has acquitted Nordea on 5 out of 7 counts. Nordea has for the two remaining counts been fined an amount of DKK 155 million (approx. EUR 20 million). Nordea notes that this amount is significantly lower than the DKK 6.6 billion (approx. EUR 880 million) claimed by the Prosecution Service. Nordea is adequately provisioned.

Nordea will now review the verdict in its entirety. This applies to both the conclusions of the verdict and the Court's reasoning. Only then will it be decided whether Nordea will appeal.

The initial appeal period is two weeks from the date of the verdict. If the prosecution appeals all or part of the verdict, Nordea will have an additional two weeks to decide whether to lodge a counterappeal. Any appeal would be heard by Østre Landsret (the Eastern High Court) in Denmark. Subject to the applicable rules and requirements, a subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court may be possible. The verdict does not have any immediate financial impact.

Facts about the case

The case is about whether Nordea's anti-money laundering processes and controls were adequate in the period 2012-15. Nordea has not been charged with money laundering or with assisting in money laundering. No current or former employees are or have been suspected or charged in connection with the case.

Nordea has invested and continues to invest heavily in fighting money laundering and other types of financial crime and collaborates closely with the authorities to stop criminals and their activities.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 14.50 EET on 9 November 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses - enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.