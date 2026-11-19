The Nordea Group's Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) will increase to 1.70% from the current 1.60% following a decision by the European Central Bank (ECB). The P2R is a bank-specific capital requirement which applies in addition to the minimum capital requirement known as Pillar 1. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement in the P2R will therefore increase from 0.90% to 0.96%.

Nordea has received the European Central Bank's (ECB) Joint Decision on the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The Joint Decision on SREP is the annual process where the ECB concludes on the assessment of banks under its supervision and also includes the decision on the P2R. From 2026, the ECB uses a revised P2R methodology, introduced as part of a wider SREP reform.

As outlined in the Capital Requirements Directive, banks must meet the P2R with at least 75% of Tier 1 capital and at least 56.25% of CET1 capital.

With the new P2R, the CET1 requirement for the Nordea Group will increase by approximately 6 basis points. In the third quarter of 2026 the CET1 requirement for Nordea was 13.9%.

The new P2R will apply from 1 January 2027.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

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