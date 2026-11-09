Ai4 Celebrates Successful Debut of Applied AI Research Conference, Bridging Academic Research and Industry Innovation

Ai4 Connects 700 Academic and Industry Attendees Through Double-Blind Peer-Reviewed Research with Real-World Business Applications

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Ai4 , America's largest artificial intelligence conference, celebrated the successful debut of the Applied AI Research Conference (AAIRC) at Ai4 2026, held August 4-6 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Launched in collaboration with the California State University Chancellor's Office, AAIRC brought together leading academic researchers, industry executives, decision-makers and technology innovators from around the world to connect rigorous, evidence-based AI research with the organizations putting artificial intelligence into practice.

The inaugural conference welcomed 700 attendees representing 80 institutions, including the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Columbia University, UC Berkeley, Georgia Tech, the University of Chicago and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). AAIRC received 65 research paper submissions, with 31 accepted following double-blind peer review, representing a competitive 48% acceptance rate. Research presentations attracted interest from C-suite executives and corporate decision-makers, while more than 70% of surveyed participants expressed satisfaction with the event.

By bringing a double-blind peer-reviewed academic research conference into a major business-to-business AI event, Ai4 created a direct connection between scientific discovery and real-world implementation. AAIRC gave researchers an opportunity to share their findings with the executives and technology leaders responsible for evaluating and adopting AI within their organizations. This unique integration brought academically vetted research directly into an industry-focused environment, creating opportunities for collaboration that extend beyond traditional academic conferences.

The research presented addressed challenges businesses and consumers are already facing as AI becomes part of everyday operations. Researchers from the University of Granada and University of Buenos Aires examined why AI systems can accurately identify images while struggling to explain their decisions, highlighting the importance of transparency and trust. Redmind Research, with involvement from National Taiwan University, explored how autonomous AI agents can adapt to changing conditions without sacrificing reliability, with potential applications in customer service. Researchers from San Jose State University developed an approach to detecting inaccurate or fabricated information in AI-generated answers based on electronic health records, supporting safer use of AI in healthcare.

AAIRC also created opportunities for collaboration between academia and industry, connecting researchers with potential funding partners, industry insights, and real-world testing environments. At the same time, business leaders gained early access to emerging AI technologies and the researchers driving innovation.

"Connecting academic researchers with more than 12,000 industry professionals creates tremendous opportunities for collaboration, funding and real-world research," said Jill Hosmer-Jolley, Lecturer at California State University Monterey Bay and Co-Chair of the inaugural Applied AI Research Conference, in an interview with the university .

AAIRC debuted during a record-breaking year for Ai4, which brought together over 12,000 attendees from more than 90 countries, over 1,000 speakers across 70+ tracks and 400 exhibiting companies. With representatives from more than half of Fortune 500 companies in attendance, the broader conference gave academic researchers access to an established community of enterprise decision-makers and potential commercial partners.

"Adding a community of academic researchers focused on applied AI makes perfect sense for Ai4, which is the world's largest applied AI community," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "I hope AAIRC and the research that is published can help our industry community better understand the implications of their work and how to go about building useful, safe, and reliable AI systems."

"Michael Weiss of Ai4 along with Jill Hosmer-Jolley and Leslie Kennedy from CSU, deserve the credit for this unique collaboration, and we couldn't be more thrilled about its success," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-Founder of Ai4. "I look forward to seeing this grow even larger next year at Ai4 2027."

Ai4 2027 will take place August 2-5 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, bringing together an expected 20,000 attendees from 100 countries. Following its successful debut, AAIRC will return in 2027, continuing to connect academic researchers with industry leaders to advance real-world AI innovation. Additional details on how universities, research institutions and academic professionals can participate will be announced in the coming months. To register and learn more, visit https://ai4.com/ .

Founded in 2018, Ai4 is America's largest artificial intelligence conference, bringing together business leaders, technology innovators, researchers, investors and policymakers to explore the latest advancements and real-world applications of AI. Through world-class education, live demonstrations, exhibits and networking, Ai4 connects the global AI community and helps organizations harness artificial intelligence to drive innovation and business growth. Ai4 is part of CloserStill Media, a global events company. For more information, visit https://ai4.com/ .

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SOURCE: Ai4

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-celebrates-successful-debut-of-applied-ai-research-conference-1248304