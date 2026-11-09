Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Adds Mine Development and Alaska Native Partnership Leaders Ahead of 2027 Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

Two strategic executive appointments bring proven experience in advancing a major gold mine into production, environmental permitting and Alaska Native partnerships as Tectonic prepares for key milestones at its Flat Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TECT; OTCQX: TETOF) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Mark Warbanski as Vice President, Project Development, Environment & Permitting and Ms. Janine Bedford as Vice President, External Relations, effective October 23, 2026, and November 9, 2026, respectively.

The appointments mark an important step in Tectonic's evolution as the Company prepares to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Chicken Mountain targeted for the first quarter of 2027, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") targeted in the second quarter of 2027.

Together, Mr. Warbanski and Ms. Bedford bring more than four decades of experience spanning mine development, construction, environmental management, regulatory approvals, Alaska Native and Indigenous partnerships, government relations and community engagement. Their complementary mandates are designed to integrate disciplined project planning with environmental stewardship and meaningful engagement as Flat advances through economic studies and future development.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President and CEO, commented:

"Tectonic is entering a stage where exploration success must be supported by disciplined project planning and strong external relations. Mark and Janine bring both.

"Mark brings a rare combination of project development experience, from environmental assessment through construction, operational readiness and production, much of it at remote, cold-climate sites like ours. His hands-on experience, technical depth and focus on cost and schedule discipline will be invaluable as we advance Flat through economic studies and begin laying the groundwork for potential future development.

"Janine has spent her career earning the trust of the communities around mining projects, including in Alaska. Her experience working under major agreements with Alaska Native corporations is directly relevant to our partnership with Doyon, Limited and our long-term plans at Flat. Her approach to genuine collaboration will be invaluable as we build on that foundation with our partners to help ensure Flat advances responsibly, in step with the people closest to it.

"As a co-founder of Tectonic, nothing makes me prouder than the people who have chosen to build the Company together. Mark and Janine share our People First philosophy, our commitment to excellence and our belief that how we achieve success matters just as much as what we achieve. We are thrilled to welcome them to the team."

Mark Warbanski - Vice President, Project Development, Environment & Permitting

Mr. Warbanski brings more than 20 years of natural resource experience, most recently helping advance Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia from early construction through commissioning and into commercial production. As Manager, Environment, he built and led a large team of staff, contractors and consultants, established environmental management and regulatory compliance systems, and played a key role in integrating engineering, permitting, water management and environmental requirements into construction and commercial operations. His leadership also contributed to significant cost efficiencies, major habitat offsetting initiatives and effective collaboration with regulators and Indigenous partners.

Previously, Mr. Warbanski held environmental and project execution roles at Gitxaala Environmental, Newcrest Mining's Red Chris Mine, Seabridge Gold's KSM Project and Cameco's Cigar Lake and McArthur River operations. His experience includes remote-site infrastructure development, including access roads, bridges and camps, as well as contributions to the environmental assessment and permitting of the Red Chris Block Cave project.

At Tectonic, he will lead the integration of technical studies, engineering, permitting and infrastructure planning as Flat advances through its PEA and subsequent stages of project evaluation, with an emphasis on practical execution, cost discipline and responsible development. He holds a B.Sc. in Toxicology from the University of Saskatchewan and is an ISO 14001 Lead Auditor.

Janine Bedford - Vice President, External Relations

Ms. Bedford brings more than 20 years of experience building Indigenous partnerships, strengthening community relationships and leading external relations across mining and energy projects in North America.

She spent five years at Teck Resources' Red Dog Mine in Alaska, where she led the community and public relations team. As part of the long-standing Teck-NANA partnership, she collaborated closely with NANA Regional Corporation, regional leadership and 11 Iñupiat communities. Her responsibilities included community engagement, developing a social performance management system, integrating community perspectives into mine planning and operations, and supporting implementation and governance arrangements for the Northwest Arctic Borough's Village Improvement Fund, a community-driven regional investment program.

At Newcrest Mining, Ms. Bedford established and led the Canadian social performance and communications function, building a team of nearly 20 people to support operating mines and exploration projects. She developed a comprehensive social performance management system and integrated human rights due diligence to support operational readiness. At Red Chris in northwestern British Columbia, she worked on the integration of the Tahltan Nation's Impact Benefit and Co-Management Agreement, helping ensure its commitments were reflected in operational planning and decision-making.

Most recently, as Manager, North America, Communities & Social Performance at Fortescue, she helped advance the company's relationship with the Tli?cho Government of the Northwest Territories, contributing to a formal minerals cooperation framework focused on exploration and capacity building. She also led external relations across a multi-jurisdictional portfolio of mineral exploration and green energy projects in Canada and the United States.

At Tectonic, Ms. Bedford will lead Alaska Native, community and government relations, working closely with Doyon, Limited and regional communities to strengthen relationships, coordinate engagement and ensure community perspectives inform the Company's planning and activities as Flat advances.

She holds a Master of Research from the University of St Andrews and a joint B.A. in Sociology and Anthropology from Simon Fraser University, and is an alumna of the Ch'nook Indigenous Management Program at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Limited, a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders. The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, where drilling has achieved a 100% success rate across 206 holes to date.

Founded by key members of the Kaminak Gold team behind the discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project, which was acquired by Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016, Tectonic brings a proven track record in exploration, project advancement, capital markets and value creation. Collectively, the team has helped identify 40 million ounces of gold, advanced more than 20 projects through to feasibility, permitted 25 projects, completed over $6 billion in mergers and acquisitions and raised more than $6 billion in capital.

Tectonic's mission is to be a shift in the game: working for our shareholders and the communities where we operate, putting people first, playing big and staying true to our word every step of the way.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact:

Keren Yun

Vice President, Investor Relations

1-888-685-8558 or investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-adds-mine-development-and-alaska-native-partnership-leaders-ahead-1248690