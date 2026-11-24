At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Tony Reda, Founder, CEO & President of Tectonic Metals (TSXV: TECT, OTCQX: TETOF), about the company's Flat Gold Project in Alaska. Tony explains why all of the more than 200 drill holes at the Flat Gold Project have hit gold within a large geophysical and gold-in-soil footprint. At Chicken Mountain, mineralization extends over 3.3 km of strike, about 700 m wide and 300 m deep, and remains open in every direction. The new Black Creek target has delivered gold in 17 of 18 holes, including 5 g/t over 40 m. With about 125 drill holes pending, a maiden resource estimate is planned for Q1 2027 and a PEA for Q2 2027. Tectonic is well cashed and fully funded for its exploration plans. TectonicMetals TECT Gold Alaska FlatGold ChickenMountain BlackCreek TonyReda CommodityTV Company overview: Tectonic Metals Inc. - https://www.tectonicmetals.com/ ISIN: CA87877T3010, WKN: A2PVQ2, FRA: T15B.F, TSXV: TECT.V, Valor: 51047746 More videos about Tectonic Metals Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/tectonic-metals-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/