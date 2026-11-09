Releaf Dispensary Ltd: Releaf Unveils UK-first THCV for Weight Management

Releaf becomes first UK medical cannabis clinic to offer THCV since 1973, for weight management

Releaf becomes the first medical cannabis clinic in the UK to prescribe THCV since 1973, opening up a new option for UK patients with weight management-related issues

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Releaf , the highest rated medical cannabis clinic in the UK*, has become the first clinic to prescribe medical cannabis containing meaningful levels of tetrahydrocannabivarin ( THCV ) since 1973, for patients with weight management-related issues. Eligible patients have been able to access it through Releaf since 19 October 2026.

Medical cannabis has been legal to prescribe in the UK since 2018, and demand is rising fast. The number of medical cannabis products dispensed on private prescription in England has risen almost sevenfold in three years, from 282,920 in 2023 to 659,293 in 2024 and 1,967,268 in the 12 months to May 2026, according to NHS Business Services Authority data analysed by the Press Association. Releaf has grown with it, and now supports more than 38,000 patients.

Until now, almost all medical cannabis prescribed in the UK since 2018 has contained only trace levels of THCV. The cannabinoid is found in most cannabis plants, but only in small amounts, and producing it consistently needs specific genetics and tightly controlled cultivation.

Releaf's THCV cultivar is grown in the UK by its supply partner Glass Pharms, building on a partnership through which Releaf issued the first UK-grown medical cannabis prescription in January 2025.

THCV acts on the same CB1 receptors as THC, which help regulate appetite. THC switches these receptors on, which is why it increases hunger, while at lower doses THCV appears to block them. Animal studies have linked THCV to reduced appetite and weight, and early human studies on weight and blood sugar have produced encouraging findings.

Many patients who come to Releaf have already tried several conventional options. In a Releaf survey of 2,683 patients carried out between September and November 2026, nearly two thirds (63%) had tried four or more treatments before joining, and 45% had lived with symptoms for more than a decade. Since starting treatment with Releaf, 74% said they had reduced or stopped their previous medication, and 91% reported no unwanted side effects.

Weight management is no different. Two thirds (66%) of adults in England are overweight or living with obesity, and 30% are living with obesity, according to NHS England's Health Survey for England 2024. Many have tried diet, exercise or medication without the results they hoped for, and for eligible patients, THCV gives Releaf's clinicians a new option to consider.

THCV medical cannabis is available to eligible patients who have not had success with at least two conventional treatments, with their care managed end to end by Releaf. As the only UK medical cannabis clinic with an integrated pharmacy, Releaf handles consultation, prescribing, dispensing and delivery in-house. The launch follows Releaf becoming the world's first B Corp certified medical cannabis clinic in July 2026.

Tim Kirby, CEO of Releaf , said: "The market is starting to move beyond THC alone. Bringing THCV back to UK prescriptions after more than 50 years opens up metabolic health as a new area of care, and gives our clinicians another option for patients who haven't been helped by conventional approaches."

He added: "Our focus has always been on giving patients the best possible care, and that means making sure they have access to the right options for them. With tens of thousands of patients already using our platform, we're well placed to bring new treatments like THCV to the people who need them."

Releaf will track outcomes for patients prescribed THCV and plans to share findings as the data matures.

ENDS

About:

Launched in 2024, Releaf Dispensary Ltd is the UK's fastest-growing and the most-trusted* medical cannabis clinic, serving patients through its advanced healthtech platform. With a prescriber network of over 50 NHS-experienced specialists, we deliver evidence-based cannabis care directly to patients' homes through tailored treatment plans.

The clinic operates with clinical governance and patient outcomes at the centre of its mission and is fully integrated with NHS systems. Releaf has transformed access to medical cannabis treatment in the UK for a range of conditions, including chronic pain, mental health challenges, sleep disorders and women's health and is now expanding internationally.

Our work, and the voices of our patients, have been recognised in national media, with coverage in publications such as The Sunday Times , helping to further awareness and understanding of medical cannabis in the UK.

*According to Trustpilot

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SOURCE: Releaf Dispensary Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/releaf-unveils-uk-first-thcv-for-weight-management-1248789